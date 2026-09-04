Goldie Enlists Break for New Remix of JUNGLE DAZE, to DJ at The Paragon

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Following Goldie's return with 'Jungle Daze,' drum and bass producer Break has released his own remix of the summer single.

Natalie Williams' soulful vocals float through the opening before erupting into a weighty bassline and gritty, intricate drums, taking the track into darker, heavier territory.

The remix arrives as Goldie continues a run of DJ dates, headlining The Paragon in Brooklyn tonight, before heading to Yu Yu in Mexico City on September 5 and Kemistry Nightclub in Fort Lauderdale on September 6. The dates come ahead of Goldie's forthcoming landmark performance at London's Royal Festival Hall with full band, orchestra and choir on November 14.

Entitled 'Dare To Dream,' the special performances at London's Royal Festival Hall will take place as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival. Staged across two performances, the bespoke production will see Goldie joined by the Elysian Collective, choir and a host of special guests yet to be announced, with the artist also expected to premiere new, unreleased music from a forthcoming project. Blending orchestral composition and improvisation with beats, breaks and his signature reese bass sound, Dare To Dream is set to be a landmark moment in Goldie's career. For a full list of upcoming live dates, visit goldie.co.uk/tour.

Widely recognized as a foremost architect of drum and bass, Goldie has spent three decades pushing beyond the boundaries of whatever genre he's occupied. From the landmark album Timeless in 1995 — a record that fundamentally altered the landscape of British electronic music — to ambitious orchestral works including Sine Tempore, his instinct has always been to expand rather than consolidate. 'Dare To Dream' is that impulse given its fullest expression yet.

The Break remix of 'Jungle Daze' by Goldie is out now via London Records.

More music will follow from Goldie very soon.

Tour Dates

09/04 – Brooklyn, NY – The Paragon**

09/05 – Yu Yu, Ciudad de México, MX – Yu Yu, Mexico City**

09/06 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Kemistry Nightclub**

09/11 – Woodmancote, UK – Mucky Weekender Festival at Vicarage Farm**

09/12 – London, UK – The View From The Shard**

11/11 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction+

11/12 – Brighton, UK – CHALK Brighton+

11/14 – London, UK – Royal Festival Hall➶

** DJ SET

+ LIVE BAND PERFORMANCE

➶ LIVE BAND, ORCHESTRA, CHOIR, SPECIAL GUESTS

About Goldie

Goldie, born Clifford Joseph Price, is a British DJ, producer, visual artist, and actor whose influence reaches far beyond the music he made. Emerging from the rave scene of the early 1990s, his 1995 debut album Timeless introduced a new emotional vocabulary to electronic music, fusing the energy of drum and bass with the compositional ambition of jazz and classical forms. The record remains one of the defining documents of British music. Since Timeless, Goldie has remained a restless and prolific presence, releasing albums, scoring films, exhibiting internationally as a visual artist, and appearing on stage and screen. His orchestral work, including the critically acclaimed Sine Tempore, has cemented his reputation as a composer of genuine substance. He is a recipient of an MBE and continues to be one of the most compelling live performers in the UK.

Photo Credit: Lawrence Watson



Photo Credit: Lawrence Watson

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