Goldie Releases 'Jungle Daze' Featuring Natalie Williams on London Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Goldie has released a new single, JUNGLE DAZE, featuring jazz vocalist Natalie Williams, out now on London Records. Williams previously collaborated with Goldie on the 2017 track I Adore You from his album THE JOURNEY MAN. The accompanying music video, directed by visual artist Katia Schulz, weaves together archive footage with fan-submitted photos, flyers, and memorabilia from the early years of jungle and drum and bass. The single received its radio premiere from Nemone on BBC Radio 6 Music. Goldie has also announced DARE TO DREAM, a one-off orchestral performance at London's Royal Festival Hall on November 14 as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival, where he is expected to perform new and unreleased material including JUNGLE DAZE alongside the Elysian Collective and a choir.

Of the single, Goldie says: 'It's great with all these young ones getting into the original vibe we made so long ago just wanted to remind them where it comes from… we lived it and they breathe it. It's also about looking back and reflecting on the impact of jungle Dnb music. We became the Motown of our generation.'

The official video for JUNGLE DAZE, directed and created by visual artist Katia Schulz, is also available now. Weaving together rare archive footage with fan-submitted photos, flyers and memorabilia, the film offers a vivid time capsule of the formative years of jungle and drum & bass — capturing the people, places and energy that shaped one of Britain's most influential musical movements as it broke across the globe.

Staged across two performances, the bespoke production will see Goldie joined by the Elysian Collective, choir and a host of special guests yet to be announced, with the artist also expected to premiere new, unreleased music from a forthcoming project — including JUNGLE DAZE. Blending orchestral composition and improvisation with beats, breaks and his signature reese bass sound, DARE TO DREAM is set to be a landmark moment in Goldie's career.

Photo Credit: Lawrence Watson

ABOUT GOLDIE

Goldie, born Clifford Joseph Price, is a British DJ, producer, visual artist, and actor whose influence reaches far beyond the music he made. Emerging from the rave scene of the early 1990s, his 1995 debut album TIMELESS introduced a new emotional vocabulary to electronic music, fusing the energy of drum and bass with the compositional ambition of jazz and classical forms. The record remains one of the defining documents of British music. Since TIMELESS, Goldie has remained a restless and prolific presence, releasing albums, scoring films, exhibiting internationally as a visual artist, and appearing on stage and screen. His orchestral work, including the critically acclaimed SINE TEMPORE, has cemented his reputation as a composer of genuine substance. He is a recipient of an MBE and continues to be one of the most compelling live performers in the UK.

Goldie is widely credited as a key architect of drum and bass, with his 1995 debut album TIMELESS considered a landmark in British electronic music. DARE TO DREAM is set to take place across two performances at the Royal Festival Hall on November 14, with additional special guests yet to be announced.



Photo Credit: Lawrence Watson

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...