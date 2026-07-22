Goldie Releases New Single 'Jungle Daze' Featuring Natalie Williams on London Records

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Goldie has released a new single, 'Jungle Daze,' featuring jazz vocalist Natalie Williams, out now on London Records. Williams previously collaborated with Goldie on 'I Adore You' from his 2017 album The Journey Man. The track received its premiere on BBC Radio 6 Music through Nemone, and an accompanying music video, directed by visual artist Katia Schulz, is also available, drawing on archive footage alongside fan-submitted photos, flyers, and memorabilia from the early years of jungle and drum and bass. Goldie has described the single as a reflection on the origins and cultural impact of jungle and drum and bass music, with further releases and announcements expected in the coming months.

Of the single, Goldie says: 'It's great with all these young ones getting into the original vibe we made so long ago just wanted to remind them where it comes from… we lived it and they breathe it. It's also about looking back and reflecting on the impact of jungle Dnb music. We became the Motown of our generation.'

Goldie recently announced Dare To Dream, a special one-off orchestral performance at London's Royal Festival Hall on November 14 as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival. Staged across two performances, the bespoke production will see Goldie joined by the Elysian Collective, choir and a host of special guests yet to be announced, with the artist also expected to premiere new, unreleased music from a forthcoming project - including 'Jungle Daze.' Blending orchestral composition and improvisation with beats, breaks and his signature reese bass sound, Dare To Dream is set to be a landmark moment in Goldie's career.

'Jungle Daze' by Goldie is out now via London Records. More news will follow from Goldie very soon.

Photo Credit: Lawrence Watson

ABOUT GOLDIE

Goldie, born Clifford Joseph Price, is a British DJ, producer, visual artist, and actor whose influence reaches far beyond the music he made. Emerging from the rave scene of the early 1990s, his 1995 debut album Timeless introduced a new emotional vocabulary to electronic music, fusing the energy of drum and bass with the compositional ambition of jazz and classical forms. The record remains one of the defining documents of British music. Since Timeless, Goldie has remained a restless and prolific presence, releasing albums, scoring films, exhibiting internationally as a visual artist, and appearing on stage and screen. His orchestral work, including the critically acclaimed Sine Tempore, has cemented his reputation as a composer of genuine substance. He is a recipient of an MBE and continues to be one of the most compelling live performers in the UK.



Photo Credit: Lawrence Watson

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