Godsmack Announce Stripped Down 2024 Tour

In continued support of their latest studio album Lighting Up The Sky, multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band GODSMACK is transforming their thunderous pyro-filled amphitheater rock show into a more intimate experience.

The band is set to deliver a series of intimate evenings featuring acoustic/electric performances and untold stories in theatres across North America. The first leg is scheduled to begin on February 15 in Catoosa, OK, whole the second leg will kick off April 9 in Valley Center, CA.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, November 29 at 10am local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, December 1 at 10am local time. For tickets and more information, visit ​​Click Here.

GODSMACK TOUR DATES

2/15/24 Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock Live

2/17/24 Shawnee, OK - Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center

2/18/24 Thackerville, OK Winstar Casino - New Showroom

2/20/24 Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall – Helen DeVitt Jones Theater

2/22/24 Austin, TX - - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

2/23/24 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

2/24/24 Lake Charles, LA L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

2/27/24 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

2/29/24 Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center

3/1/24 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

3/2/24 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

3/5/24 Charleston, WV Charleston Municipal Auditorium

3/6/24 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

3/8/24 Durham, NC - DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center

3/9/24 Greenville, SC - Peace Center - Peace Concert Hall

3/10/24 Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

3/13/24 Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater

3/15/24 St Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

3/16/24 Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore

2/6/24 Scottsdale, AZ - AZ Bike Week*

4/9/24 Valley Center, CA Harrah's Resort Southern California - The Events Center

4/10/24 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

4/12/24 Indio, CA - - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Events Center

4/13/24 Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

4/15/24 Denver, CO - - Paramount Theatre

4/17/24 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

4/19/24 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

4/20/24 Gary, IN - - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

4/22/24 Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

4/25/24 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino

4/26/24 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

4/27/24 Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

4/30/24 Erie, PA - - - Warner Theatre

5/1/24 Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

5/3/24 Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

5/4/24 Newark, NJ - - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

5/5/24 Oxon Hill, MD - The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

*full electric

With over 20 years of chart-topping success, GODSMACK have cemented themselves as 21st-century hard rock titans. To date, they’ve accomplished a staggering 11 #1 singles at mainstream rock radio and have achieved 20 Top 10 hits at the format (the most of any act since February 1999).

Additionally, they’ve enjoyed four Grammy nominations and were named Billboard Music Award’s Rock Artist of the Year in 2001. Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released eight studio albums; Godsmack (1998), Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), The Oracle (2010), 1000hp (2014), When Legends Rise (2018), and Lighting Up the Sky (2023).

GODSMACK is Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass), and Shannon Larkin (drums).

Photo by Chris Bradshaw