Goat Releases Powerful Single And Ode To Loved Ones Passed 'Always In Forever'

'Live your best life here, but always focus on the life that awaits you...'

October 28, 2020 - NEW YORK, NY - New York City based musician, Goat, has released his new single, "Always in Forever", and emotional and spiritual song written to his lost family and friends.

When asked about the song, Goat answers openly, "Always in Forever was written for my father after his passing and I opened myself up to the larger picture. Fathers and sons, God and Christ. I do believe I will be reunited with my loved ones, always in forever."

Further adding to the profoundness of the song, it was the last studio recording of Jimi Zhivago's before his passing. Jimi is featured on the song playing guitars beautifully and inspirationally, which was his signature. Goat has dedicated the song to Jimi's memory and adds, "Jimi is loved by many and I look forward to playing more music with him someday over the rainbow."

Goat is most recognized from his hit song "Great Life", which was featured in the teen cult thriller, I Know What You Did Last Summer, which spent 18 weeks at #1. His music has also been featured in a number of major ad campaigns, including an award winning Kia commercial.

Andy Rosen, AKA Goat, was born in Cleveland to Theresa Anne Blumberg and Cleveland Indian's slugger, Al Rosen on February 1st, 1957. Contrary to the normal reference for the goat moniker, Andy's meaning is more a reflection of his positive attitude and outlook on life: Good Of All Things.

"Always in Forever" is part of Goat's full-length album release, Yesterday's Tears, which is available on streaming outlets everywhere. He promises more singles over the next year, a new studio album, and live performances.

https://www.yesterdaystears.com/

