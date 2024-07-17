Ginger Root Shares Pair of New Singles 'All Night' and 'There Was A Time'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ginger Root, aka multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter, and visual artist Cameron Lew, shares a pair of new singles “All Night” and “There Was A Time,” from his anticipated new album, SHINBANGUMI, due September 13 on Ghostly International. The latter comes with a video directed by Lew and collaborator David Gutel, which continues to storyline initiated with the album’s first two singles, “No Problems,” and “Better Than Monday.”

What makes Ginger Root special is Lew's ability to weave influence beyond pastiche into a bigger picture, exploring that rarified pop pleasure center where referential meets refreshing. "There Was A Time" honors the homespun melody-making of his favorite solo Beatle (early ‘70s Paul). Thinking about the song's utility within the overall sequence, like a scene break, Lew sought to write a lighter pop song. It doubles as the sweet wind-up for "All Night," a four-on-the-floor burner, a Ginger Root club cut albeit still with live instrumentation, inspired by his friend's seemingly endless night out in Paris. "This was my one attempt at writing a track that you can bump all night, but being the introvert that I am, when it came time to write lyrics, I couldn’t write it about me so the lyrics are borrowed from a friend's seemingly endless night out in Paris.”

Additionally, Ginger Root was interviewed by Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music today, who also premiered “All Night.” Of the tracks, Paste is saying “‘There Was a Time’ sounds like a city pop outtake funneled into a kaleidoscope, a song-cycle gem rife with psychedelia and bleep-blooping electronica that sounds like the guts of a lava lamp… ‘All Night’ is just as vibrant, arriving as a four-on-the-floor burner worth its weight in intercontinental splendor and pop majesty.”

Ginger Root is hitting the road this fall on a massive North America, Europe and UK fall tour in support of SHINBANGUMI that kicks off on September 24th. All dates below.

Since Ginger Root’s first release of what he calls "aggressive elevator soul" in 2017, the multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter, and visual artist has been making handmade yet immaculately polished synth-pop, alt-disco, boogie, and soul — taking shape through Lew's lens as an Asian-American growing up enamored by 1970s and '80s music, specifically the creative and cultural dialogue between Japanese City Pop and its Western counterparts from French Pop to Philly Soul to Ram-era McCartney.

He spins his retro-minded influences and proliferates savvily in the present, synthesizing a songwriter's wit, an editor's eye, and a producer’s resource into something singular and modern. His long-awaited third LP and first for new label home Ghostly International, which comes with a visual album component, translates roughly to a new season of a show. It finds Lew more poised, idiosyncratic, and intentional than ever in a new chapter of life, unlocking "exactly what Ginger Root should sound and feel like," he says. "In terms of instrumentation and musicality, it's the first time that I felt very confident and comfortable with what everything should be comprised of. On the more personal side, I'm coming out of the last four years of writing, touring, and living as a different person; SHINBANGUMI is a platform to showcase my new self."

Tour Dates:

09/24 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/26 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/27 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

09/28 - San Francisco, CA @ Fox Oakland

09/30 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

10/01 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

10/02 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/05 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/08 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

10/10 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

10/11 - Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy

10/12 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

10/13 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

10/15 - Boston, MA @ Royale

10/17 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/21 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

10/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/23 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall

10/26 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/27 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory

10/29 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

10/30 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

11/01 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

11/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/03 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

11/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

11/23 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44

11/25 - Cologne, DE @ Yard Club

11/26 - Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise

11/27 - Amsterdam, NE @ Tolhuistuin

11/29 - Leeds, EN @ Brudenell Social Club

11/30 - Portobello, Dublin 2, IR @ Whelans

12/01 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

12/02 - Manchester, EN @ YES

12/03 - London, EN @ Koko

Photo Credit: David Gutel

