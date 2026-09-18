Alex Hirsch Releases "Does Anybody Care?" Single on Cold War Anxiety
The track pairs childhood memories of nuclear drills with present-day unease, drawing musical inspiration from Steely Dan.
Michigan-based Alex Hirsch has released 'Does Anybody Care?,' a piano and saxophone driven track that pulls its urgency from a memory a lot of listeners will recognize, the fear of nuclear war that shaped an entire generation's childhood. Written by longtime collaborator Carl Paradise, the song draws directly from growing up during the Cold War, when American schoolchildren regularly practiced 'duck and cover' drills in classrooms across the country, and pairs that memory with a clear-eyed look at the anxieties of the present day.
At the centre of the song sits a single, precise image: 'two minutes to midnight,' a reference to the Doomsday Clock maintained by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the symbolic measure of how close humanity may be to catastrophe. It is the kind of detail that gives 'Does Anybody Care?' its weight without needing to overstate its case, a song built on memory and unease rather than alarm.
Musically, the track leans into a sound that has shaped Hirsch's playing since childhood. As the arrangement of piano and saxophone came together, it pulled naturally toward the style of Steely Dan, one of the artists Hirsch discovered as a kid in Reseda, California and has carried with him ever since. Hirsch takes lead vocal on the track, joined by Tripp Sprague on saxophone and horns, Jen Gomes on harmony and background vocals, and Paradise himself adding harmony vocals, keyboards, horns and percussion. Mark Hattersley rounds out the arrangement on piano, keyboards, drums and percussion, with Dave Buerger on bass guitar. Hirsch, Paradise and Hattersley produced, arranged and mixed the track together.
The pairing of Hirsch and Paradise has already proven itself, following their recent single 'Memory Lane,' and 'Does Anybody Care?' shows a different side of that partnership, trading front porch nostalgia for something more pointed, using a shared cultural memory to ask a genuinely open question about where things stand today.
Hirsch has been playing guitar and piano since 1976, when he was ten years old growing up in Reseda, California and his father rented him an upright piano and arranged lessons with Dennis Considine. About a year later he found The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Steely Dan, artists whose influence still runs through his songwriting and playing today. 'Does Anybody Care?' continues that lineage, an artist known for genre hopping curiosity turning his attention to a subject that has quietly followed listeners for decades, whether they realized it or not.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...