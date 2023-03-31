Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

George Hinchliffe's Ukulele Orchestra Of Great Britain Make Gettysburg Debut At The Majestic May 9

The Ukulele Orchestra has been delighting audiences and selling out performances since 1985.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater welcomes George Hinchliffe's world-renowned Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of heartfelt musical absurdity. Tickets for the group's Gettysburg debut are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office.

"For nearly 40 years, this group of talented musicians have been touring the world playing music on the happiest instrument on the planet. They have entertained millions of people with their unique take on songs, resulting in a massively loyal fanbase that is tuned in to their uniquely English style of music hall humor which has become their trademark," observed Jeffrey Gabel, the Majestic's founding executive director. "The orchestra's U.S. tour includes many of the most prestigious, major city performing arts center. That the orchestra agreed to perform at the Majestic is a real honor, and a once-in-lifetime opportunity for music lovers in our community."

The Ukulele Orchestra has been delighting audiences and selling out performances since 1985 with only their ukuleles, their voices, and their belief that all genres of music are open to reinterpretation. With no audio gimmicks or light shows, the group tears down the house with lively, touching, catchy performances threaded with humor and wit, and which transcend musical genres into a world of joy.

Sitting in a chamber format and dressed in formal evening wear - regardless of venue - the group is only limited by their imaginations in using the ukulele to express musical freedom. Since coming together for a one-off performance 38 years ago, the orchestra has become a beloved international institution, performing live and on television and radio throughout the world. They also had the honor to perform at the private 90th birthday party of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tickets for The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain start at $45 and are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before the performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are optional and encouraged at Majestic Theater performances.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.




