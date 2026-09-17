GRAND THEFT AUTO VI: THE ALBUM to Launch With 34 Tracks
Six debut singles from the soundtrack are now available for streaming.
Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, the upcoming official soundtrack album from Grand Theft Auto VI.
Launching November 19 alongside the game, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album features 34 original tracks that capture the energy of Grand Theft Auto VI's world of Vice City and Leonida, with a roster of artists including Yung Lean, Travis Scott, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., Etienne de Crécy, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, and Keith Richards.
Six debut singles are available for streaming now:
Singles Available Now
Yung Lean - That's It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)
Travis Scott - RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., & Etienne de Crécy - Sexy Magic
Morgan Wallen - Last Thing You Need
Rauw Alejandro - Macacoa 2000
Keith Richards - Bright Lights, Big City
The partnership continues the Grand Theft Auto series' history of introducing new music and subcultures, with each iteration defining the atmosphere of the era and culture for decades to follow. Atlantic Records has assembled a global roster of artists curating original music for the next chapter of the Grand Theft Auto universe.
Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will arrive alongside the next evolution of the series' in-game radio stations, dynamic score, and musical touchpoints.
Available for pre-order now, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will launch with multiple vinyl and CD offerings, including three Atlantic Records exclusives: a limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl, a splatter edition vinyl, and a CD jewel case, each featuring exclusive new artwork and packaging designs, plus various retail exclusives for Blood Records, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Urban Outfitters, and Indie record stores, each with a distinct vinyl pressing design and poster.
About Grand Theft Auto VI
Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.
Grand Theft Auto VI arrives November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
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