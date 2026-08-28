Rob49 and Sexyy Red Release New Single and Video "IN THE CLUB"

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New Orleans rapper Rob49 has released his new single and video, 'In The Club' featuring Sexyy Red, the first official offering from his forthcoming project, Life of the Party, set to arrive this fall.

The accompanying video brings 'In The Club' to life in true Rob49 and Sexyy Red fashion - loud, unfiltered and unapologetically turnt. Set against a packed club backdrop, the two link up with friends for a night of pure chaos and celebration, surrounded by flying money, nonstop twerking and high-energy party scenes. Capturing the carefree spirit of the record, the visual is all about having fun, living in the moment and doing it on your own terms; setting the tone for the larger-than-life energy Rob49 is bringing into his Life of the Party era.

The release caps off a major summer for Rob49, highlighted by a sold-out hometown show at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center, a run of high-energy summer releases, and continued momentum from his latest hit records. With Life of the Party on the horizon, 'In The Club' kicks off the next chapter for Rob49; bringing together his unmistakable New Orleans energy and Sexyy Red's unapologetic presence for a record built for the club.

Already one of rap's most exciting rising forces, Rob49 heads into the fall with momentum at an all-time high as he prepares to deliver his next body of work and continue his evolution from hometown standout to one of the genre's most compelling new stars.

About Rob49

Rob49 is the electrifying voice of New Orleans, blending the raw energy of early Hot Boys with the grit of Soulja Slim to craft high-powered anthems for a new era. Bursting onto the scene with 'Vulture Island,' he quickly became the face of his city, earning millions of streams, a 2023 XXL Freshman spot, and Gold records for 'Mama' and 'Vulture Island V2.' With a résumé that includes collaborations with Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, and more, Rob49 is cementing his legacy - unstoppable, undeniable, and ready for the world stage.

Photo Credit: Jean Toir



Photo Credit: Jean Toir

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