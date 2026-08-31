THE BELLAMY BROTHERS' "Let Your Love Flow" Featured in GRAND THEFT AUTO VI

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Bellamy Brothers are bringing their unmistakable sound to the gaming world with 'Let Your Love Flow' featured in Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI. The sync placement arrives at a milestone moment for David and Howard Bellamy as 2026 marks 50 years since the release of the beloved hit.

Released in 1976, the song soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became an international success, helping introduce the Bellamy Brothers to audiences around the world. Its success became the foundation of a career that would span decades, genres and countless stages across the globe.

The Grand Theft Auto VI feature adds an exciting new chapter to that history, placing the duo alongside an eclectic lineup of music featured in the game, including Phil Collins, Def Leppard, Depeche Mode, Captain & Tennille, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. The placement showcases how a song that first captivated audiences five decades ago continues to find fresh moments in popular culture today.

About Bellamy Brothers

David and Howard Bellamy, originally from Darby, Florida, catapulted to fame in the 1970s with their beloved smash hit 'Let Your Love Flow' (1976), which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Following that pop success, they transitioned more into country music, becoming a staple of the genre with dozens of hits including 'If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me,' 'Redneck Girl,' 'Do You Love as Good as You Look,' and 'Old Hippie,' to name a few. The aforementioned 'Old Hippie' is the name brand of their medical cannabis line with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 'If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),' originally scrawled on a dinner napkin by David, rocketed them to the top of the country charts the way 'Let Your Love Flow,' had done in the pop market just a few years earlier. It proved to be the first of a string of 14 No. 1 singles in the U.S. alone.

They're the only U.S. country music act who've commercially toured in Dubai, India, Sri Lanka, New Caledonia and Qatar. Before forming their duo, both brothers played in various bands in the late 1960s and early '70s. David wrote the song 'Spiders and Snakes,' which became a hit for Jim Stafford in 1974. That success gave David his first big break in the music industry. By the 1990s, the Bellamy Brothers took a bold step and started releasing music independently under their own label, Bellamy Brothers Records. This allowed them greater creative freedom and a more direct relationship with their fans. They also began cultivating a massive international following, particularly in Europe, where country music continued to grow in popularity. Countries like Germany, Norway, and Switzerland became strongholds for their fanbase, and they've continued to tour internationally with massive success.

The Bellamy Brothers hold the record in both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and the Country Music Association Awards (CMA) for the most duo nominations without bringing home one of those trophies. Numerous Grammy nods have also been directed toward the brothers.

In 2024, the duo released Double Dog Dare via Bellamy Brothers Records and Select-O-Hits. The 12-song collection includes their 'sublimely country (MusicRow)' collaboration, 'Forever Ain't Long Enough' with Gene Watson and 'I'd Lie to You For Your Love' featuring the late K.T. Oslin. In November of 2024, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted David Bellamy into the prestigious class of songwriters during the 54th Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala.

In February 2025, the brothers achieved another monumental moment when 'Let Your Love Flow' served as the soundtrack for Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad titled 'First Delivery' featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales. The ad featuring the Bellamy's became the No. 1 commercial according to USA TODAY's Ad Meter contest by viewers.

Photo Credit: Derrek Kupish,



Photo Credit: Derrek Kupish,

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...