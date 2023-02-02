Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GRAMMYs To Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Historic Segment Featuring Missy Elliot, Queen Latifah & More

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Feb. 02, 2023  

The lineup for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® has expanded with the addition of a historic segment celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop in 2023 showcasing the genre's rich history and continued global influence with electrifying performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

LL COOL J will introduce the segment, perform and give a dedication to hip hop. Questlove will serve as producer and musical director, music will be provided by The Roots and Black Thought will narrate.

This GRAMMY® segment is being produced by Questlove, Jesse Collins, Patrick Menton of Fulwell 73, Creative Producer Fatima Robinson, and Questlove's manager and President of LNU, Shawn Gee.

"For five decades, Hip Hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I'm so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the GRAMMY stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music."

The all-star performance is part of Paramount Global's companywide initiative to honor the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. Paramount announced an extensive slate of new and returning content offerings and initiatives that celebrates the culture across the media and entertainment company's portfolio of leading broadcast, cable, streaming and digital brands. In partnership with the Recording Academy, CBS will broadcast a special Hip Hop music event later in 2023. More information on the global initiative can be found HERE.

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy®. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Phil Heyes joins for the first time as director, Eric Cook as co-executive producer with Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton, and David Wild as producers.

On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes GRAMMYs® content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy's digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Brazilian DJ and producer Vintage Culture reveals his partnership with forward-thinking electronic music & lifestyle brand BOMA to launch new events series, record label and clothing brand together. Born Of Music Addiction, a project that promises to enhance electronic music worldwide, looks to expand the BOMA brand platform to a global audience.
