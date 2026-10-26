GOOSE to Play BayCare Sound in Clearwater April 18

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Goose has announced plans for a Spring 2027 headline tour, with a stop at The BayCare Sound in Downtown Clearwater on Sunday, April 18 at 6pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 30 at 10am. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.

Goose recently wrapped their Summer 2026 headline tour, featuring some of the most ambitious routing of their career to date and reinforcing the band's steady ascent into premier venues across the continent. Highlights included two unforgettable nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden, an additional sold-out surprise show at SummerStage in Central Park, a surprise seven-song set at a house party at the University of Colorado Boulder heading into five sold-out Colorado headline shows, and a top-billed appearance alongside Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, and The War On Drugs at Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond.

This month also saw Goose return to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! during its highly rated Brooklyn Week residency at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. The band – who made their late-night TV debut on the show in 2022 – offered up a performance of their multi-format hit single, Good Times // End Times, streaming now on YouTube.

Good Times // End Times is one of the many highlights on Goose's immersive, genre-bending sixth studio album, BIG MODERN!, available everywhere now via No Coincidence Records. The propulsive anthem recently proved a top 40 favorite at AAA and Adult Alternative outlets, following the triumph earlier this summer of Good2B, the first single from BIG MODERN!, which reached the top 10 at AAA radio as the #2 biggest gainer behind only The Rolling Stones on that week's chart. Good2B, in turn, followed last year's achievement of two songs, Your Direction and the top-10 Give It Time, charting simultaneously at AAA, making Goose the only band to ever achieve this distinction.

About Goose

Goose is an American rock band celebrated for its genre-defying sound, adventurous live performances, and fiercely loyal fan community. Comprised of Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), and Cotter Ellis (drums), the band has grown from playing Connecticut basements to headlining some of the most iconic stages in the country. Blending infectious songwriting with fearless improvisation, Goose has built its audience organically through relentless touring, a DIY spirit, and a direct connection with fans via platforms like YouTube, Bandcamp, and nugs.net.

The band recently released its sixth studio album, BIG MODERN!, marking its third full-length studio LP in just over a year. Together with Everything Must Go and Chain Yer Dragon, the album completes a prolific creative run that traces both the band's musical growth and personal evolution. Unlike its two predecessors, which drew from songs written across different eras of Goose's career, BIG MODERN! is rooted entirely in the moment.

A dispatch from interesting times, BIG MODERN! captures the strange duality of modern life, simultaneously familiar and surreal. It is an ode to the overwhelming, high-definition experience of now: a world of constant connection, endless information, and reality streaming directly into our minds in real time.

BIG MODERN! is a project born out of Goose's newfound creative and collaborative freedom. The record opens up a new, future-facing era for the band, introducing 15 tracks that highlight the musical evolution of the four-piece, built on the back of their improvisational prowess. The album beckons listeners with high-energy pop grooves and searing guitar riffs. These highs are punctuated by their musical counterparts. BIG MODERN!'s genre-bending orchestration moves between haunting, driving distortion and gorgeous choral harmonies.

Everything Must Go and Chain Yer Dragon helped propel Goose to #2 on Billboard's 'Top New Artist Albums' chart. Singles Give It Time and Your Direction charted simultaneously at AAA radio, making Goose the only band to achieve that distinction during the campaign. Everything Must Go was met with widespread critical acclaim, earning features in The New York Times, Vulture, GQ, Billboard, SPIN, and more. Rolling Stone praised the band's ability to balance studio craftsmanship with the spontaneity and energy that define its live shows.

Since recording its 2016 debut, Moon Cabin, in a New Hampshire barn, Goose has steadily refined a sound that merges thoughtful songwriting, virtuosic musicianship, and emotional authenticity. The band has sold out renowned venues including Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Forest Hills Stadium, and Madison Square Garden, while making national television appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and CBS Saturday Morning. With standout performances at major festivals such as Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits, Goose continues to establish itself as one of the most exciting and innovative live bands of its generation.

Event Details

Tickets starting at $29.99 and a limited number of Elevated Sound Upgrades are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The BayCare Sound Ticket Window will open two hours prior to show time.





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