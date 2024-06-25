GIFT Drop New Single, Share International Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City’s GIFT will release their Captured Tracks-debut Illuminator on August 23rd. The album is a dynamic fusion of genres, seamlessly blending electronic elements with widescreen pop production techniques. That sound is exemplified by “Later,” a new track from GIFT out today, which was co-written by the band’s multi-instrumentalists Jessica Gurewitz and vocalist/guitarist TJ Freda. "While writing Illuminator I found myself clinging to intense emotions, reluctant to release them. ‘Later’ stands out as one of the darkest songs I've made,” Freda explains. “Making it was cathartic, diving into darker themes. The song explores surrendering to the overwhelming sensation of life slipping away before my eyes."

The band’s own Jessica Guerwitz not only co-wrote “Later,” but she also co-directed its music video for the first time. She says, “I wanted to explore the internal confusion that comes with the passage of time. I was reading a lot of horror stories while we shot this and I wanted to bring those to the screen by exploring unknown places and questioning timelines. Working with Sophia Feuer (Director, DP, Editor) was amazing and she made it possible to bring this vision to life.“ Listen/watch “Later” here.

In support of Illuminator GIFT will embark on an international tour, including their headline tour in the US and UK. All shows – including a hometown album release party at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on September 20 – are listed below and you can purchase tickets HERE.

To date GIFT have shared the LP’s singles “Wish Me Away” and “Going In Circles” which have drawn critical acclaim from the likes of, among many others, Pitchfork, Billboard, Paste, Uproxx, Consequence, Paper, Flood Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, and Stereogum who recently labeled GIFT as a band to watch - read that feature here.

GIFT TOUR DATES

July 28 - Boston, MA - Nice, A Fest (w. Vundabar, Palehound, Pile and more)

Sept 13 - Troy, NY - No Fun (w. Fantasy Of A Broken Heart)

Sept 14 - Boston, MA - Rockwell (w. Fantasy Of A Broken Heart)

Sept 15 - Portland, ME - Oxbow Brewing (w. Fantasy Of A Broken Heart)

Sept 17 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase (w. Fantasy Of A Broken Heart)

Sept 20 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom (w. Catcher, Public Circuit) *Record Release Show*

Sept 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy(w. Catcher)

Sept 22 - Washington, DC - DC9 (w. Catcher)

Sept 25 - Chicago, IL - Schubas (w. Catcher)

Oct 10 - Brighton, UK - The Hope & Ruin

Oct 11 - London, UK - Moth Club

Oct 12 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement)

Oct 14 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

Oct 15 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms (w. BODEGA)

Oct 16 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club (w. BODEGA)

Oct 17 - Glasgow, UK - Room 2 (w. BODEGA)

Oct 18 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - The Cluny (w. BODEGA)

Oct 19 - Cardiff, UK - SWN FEST

Oct 21 - Cambridge, UK - Junction 2 (w. BODEGA)

Oct 22 - Sheffield, UK - Crookes Social Club (w. BODEGA)

Oct 23 - Bristol, UK - Lantern Hall (w. BODEGA)

Oct 24 - London, UK - Earth Hall (w. BODEGA)

Oct 26 - Amsterdam, NL - LONDON CALLING @ Paradiso (w. Chanel Beads, STRKFR, English Teacher)

Oct 27 - Appeldorn, NL - De Gigant

Nov 1 - Utrecht, NL - DB’s

Nov 4 - Paris, FR - SuperSonic

Nov 5 - Dijon, FR - Club La Vapeur

Nov 6 - Nantes, FR - La Lune Froide

Nov 7 - Lorient, FR - Les Indisciplinées (L’Hydrophone) (w. Corridor & Cucamaras)

Nov 8 - Saint, Lô, FR - Les RDV Soniques Festival (Ateliers Arts Plumes)

Tracklisting

1. Wish Me Away

2. Light Runner

3. To The Stars and Back

4. Going In Circles

5. It's All Too Fast

6. Falling Down

7. Destination Illumination

8. Later

9. Glow

10 Water In My Lungs

11 Milestones

Photo Credit: Marisa Bazan

Comments