G-Easy Releases New Remix of Viral Hit with 'Lady Killers III'

Multi-platinum selling superstar G-Eazy has released “Lady Killers III,” a brand-new version of his explosive viral hit via RCA Records.

Originally released in 2012, the rapper breathes new life into the much-loved track that has been taking the internet by storm in recent months. On “Lady Killers III,” G-Eazy taps veteran producers MD$ (Megan Thee Stallion, 6lack, Pusha T), Tane (French Montana, Lil Uzi) and music artist Goody Grace who has previously worked with artists Machine Gun Kelly and Blink 182. G-Eazy’s long-time collaborator, Christoph Andersson (who is credited with the original remix) also returns for the project.

Recently, G-Eazy’s “Lady Killers Remix” experienced a major surge in viral popularity, rising to #2 on the Billboard TikTok chart, #4 on the Shazam U.S. Chart and #7 on the Shazam Global Chart. The song has broken into the Top 100 of Spotify’s Global Daily Streaming Chart, and has led to record-setting engagement and total views on Tiktok after it was posted on his account.

“It feels like there’s a big wave of nostalgia going on right now, and I wanted to tap into that,” G-Eazy says. “I made the original song when I had nothing and knew even less, but we evolve and grow as humans and as artists. So I wanted to give it new life from today’s perspective.”

Last month, he released his newest single “Femme Fatale” featuring two-time GRAMMY nominated and multiplatinum artist Coi Leray and rap sensation Kaliii. Released via RCA Records, “Femme Fatale” is the first new music from the artist in over a year. Highlighting G-Eazy’s expansive musical influences, the track features a classic sample from legendary Caribbean reggae funk group 20th Century Steel Band song “Heaven and Hell Is On Earth.” The single arrives alongside an artistically styled lyric video that introduces fans to a new creative era for G-Eazy.

About G-Eazy

Multi-platinum recording artist and producer G-Eazy has long established himself as a staple in the music and touring world. Known for his smooth raps, pristine production and dexterous range, the Bay-area rapper has performed on Saturday Night Live, MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and many more. He has won a People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Hip-Hop Artist”, named one of Forbes “30 Under 30” and covered publications such as GQ Italia, Rollacoaster, Numero NL, XXL and Flaunt.

In 2021, the rapper delighted fans with the long-awaited release of his fourth studio album, These Things Happen Too. These Things Happen Too is the sequel to his debut LP, These Things Happen, and highlights G’s growth since the 2014 breakout album. The 19-track album showcases G’s multi-faceted artistry with a diverse, yet eclectic body of work, and marks his first full-length record since 2017’s critically-acclaimed The Beautiful & Damned. The genre-spanning tracklist includes hard-hitting hip-hop anthems such as “Instructions” ft. YG, while also leaning into the pop sphere on tracks like “Breakdown” ft. Demi Lovato and “Faithful” ft. Marc E. Bassy. The album received critical acclaim, with the body of work becoming a career standout for the superstar.

His third full-length studio album The Beautiful & Damned (2017) debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, garnered two No. 1 radio hits – “No Limit” ft. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B and “Him & I” ft. Halsey – and has since been certified platinum by the RIAA. The 7x platinum single “No Limit” has been streamed over 1 billion times worldwide to date. The Beautiful & Damned followed his platinum-certified sophomore album When It’s Dark Out (2015), which featured the 5x platinum single “Me, Myself & I” with Bebe Rexha. His influence also spans the fashion world where he has partnered frequently with some of the biggest design houses and regularly appears on best-dressed and grooming lists.

The star has used his far-reaching platform to launch The Endless Summer Fund – a non-profit dedicated to helping Bay Area under-served youth reach their full potential and strengthening the community. The fund remains one of the most important projects of G-Eazy’s multi-faceted career.

Photo credit: Zachery Ali

