Fwd: Perfume Genius Celebrates 10 Years of 'Too Bright' Album with US Tour Dates & Vinyl Reissue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This year marks the 10th anniversary of Perfume Genius’ critically acclaimed album Too Bright, originally released by Matador on September 23, 2014. The third record by Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas), it marked a significant departure from the artist’s earlier work with its bold, avant-garde sound and introspective lyrics. The LP featured the standout single "Queen" – Hadreas’ confrontational dissection of “gay panic,” which Pitchfork said “sounds like triumph amid the pathetic relevancy of its subject matter in 2014.” The song was a jolt in the cultural discourse and has since become a fan-favorite. The song’s electric music video featured Hadreas as a young street hustler. WATCH HERE

To celebrate this milestone, Perfume Genius has announced the Too Bright 10th Anniversary Tour, with dates kicking off September 16 at The Atlantis in Washington, D.C. and concluding with a two-night stand at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles on September 26 and 27. The tour stops at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on September 17. Throughout the tour Perfume Genius will play the Too Bright album in its entirety. All dates are below and tickets are on-sale Friday, June 7 at 10AM local time.

On September 20 Perfume Genius will release a new crystal-clear vinyl reissue of Too Bright via his long-time label Matador Records. Fans can pre-order the reissue, which will not contain new material, HERE.

Hadreas grew up in Seattle, WA and started his music career in 2008. He put himself on the map with the release of debut album Learning in 2010 via long-time label home Matador Records, earning him widespread praise from music critics and fans around the world. The momentum only intensified with his subsequent albums, 2012’s Put Your Back N 2 It, and 2014’s Too Bright, which exhibited a massive leap forward in both production and confidence. The follow up was 2017’s GRAMMY-nominated No Shape, an album that would crystalize his fan base world-wide and bring mainstream awareness to his art. The record was produced by Blake Mills (Fiona Apple, Alabama Shakes). “If you listen to the four Perfume Genius albums in chronological order, you can hear Hadreas healing himself in real time, moving toward an emancipation that seems, suddenly, to have come to pass,” said The New Yorker. Over the course of the campaign he appeared on multiple late-night television shows and graced the cover of The Fader.

In 2020 Hadreas released the critical masterpiece Set My Heart On Fire Immediately and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing “Jason,” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert performing “Whole Life” and performed “On The Floor” on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The album was also produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Blake Mills and featured contributions from musicians Phoebe Bridgers, Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin and Rob Moose with longtime partner and musical collaborator Alan Wyffels. The LP explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles, and introduces decidedly American musical influences. He followed this release with Ugly Season - the LP’s ten songs began as an accompaniment to Perfume Genius and choreographer Kate Wallich’s dance piece, The Sun Still Burns Here, which was commissioned by the Seattle Theatre Group and Mass MoCA and performed via residencies in Seattle, Minneapolis, New York City, and Boston throughout 2019. For the release Hadreas teamed with renowned visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite for a 30 minute film featuring Hadreas and the music of Ugly Season. Entitled Pygmalion’s Ugly Season, the film is both stunning and surreal. Mike Hadreas is now based in Los Angeles and working on a new Perfume Genius album alongside Alan Wyffels.

﻿Perfume Genius “Too Bright” Tour Dates:

September 16 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

September 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 18 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater

September 24 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

September 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

September 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

Photo Credit: Camille Vivier

Comments