Frontier Ruckus Announces New Album 'On the Northline'

On the Northline will be released via Loose Music on February 16, 2024 and is currently available for pre-order.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 3 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Frontier Ruckus Announces New Album 'On the Northline'

The Michigan-based indie folk trio Frontier Ruckus announced the upcoming release of their new album On the Northline, their sixth album to date.

The group has also shared a lyric video for the title track of the album, featuring a collage of vintage family photos as backdrop for the song’s haunting melodies and contemplative lyrics. On the Northline will be released via Loose Music on February 16, 2024 and is currently available for pre-order here.

“I love constructing blurry geographies in my songwriting,” writes Frontier Ruckus singer / guitarist Matthew Milia. “The "Northline" was inspired partly by the North Country of upstate New York—where the Thousand Islands pepper the St. Lawrence Seaway—and where my dad's side of the family somehow landed from Sicily in the early 1900s. Once an industrial boomtown, now marked by Amish buggies tied up outside of Price Choppers, dilapidated bowling alleys and weedy putt-putt golf courses where the tourists have long-since stopped summering. It's my second-most visited source of inspiration for all that is equal parts glorious and grim.”

Frontier Ruckus spent the better part of the last two decades cataloging the impact of imperceptible, everyday moments while crafting a singular artform of their own making. The Michigan band was formed by young friends David Jones and Matthew Milia when they were still in high school, slowly building a world around Jones’ banjo playing and Milia’s lyrically complex songwriting.

The band solidified with the addition of multi-instrumentalist Zachary Nichols, and along with a rotating host of friends and collaborators, that core membership of Frontier Ruckus guided the band through five albums of gorgeous and increasingly intricate orchestral folk pop, backdropping Milia’s poetic observations on the mundane and the holy. 

For their sixth album On the Northline, the band set up in the Ypsilanti home studio of musician and engineer Ben Collins, tracking to an Tascam 388 tape machine that died a slow death as the recording sessions burned on. The glowing production and the ever-budding arrangements evoke the same kind of internal worlds Sufjan Stevens and Neutral Milk Hotel designed, and stacks of pristine vocal harmonies radiate a gorgeous melancholy akin to Elliott Smith or Judee Sill. 

Milia remarks, “As the album was materializing, it amazed us how much of an unintentional return to our original form it felt like. Like a long-awaited sequel to our wonderfully naive debut album The Orion Songbook—separated by so much time and life progression. What made that first album special was that it was so raw, earnest, unapologetic. We didn't know any recording rules so we didn't care if we were breaking any. On the Northline was like finding that joy all over again.”

Written from across a years-long timeline, these new songs trace a non-linear development that bounces back and forth between misanthropic, lonely-hearted searching and the bliss of self-actualization that came with deeper commitment. Drastically different emotional perspectives appear from song to song. Summertime lethargy melts into smiling power pop on “Everywhere But Beside You,” a sighing daydream about meeting someone perfect projected from within a restless bachelordom. Minor-key burners like “I’m Not the Boy” and “Swore I Had a Friend” crackle with uncertainty and turmoil, while more grounded tunes like “Mercury Sable” track the progress of a relationship that brings hard-fought contentment. 

Having grown organically but single-mindedly since Jones and Milia’s teenage days, the band rode the waves of independent music through a short-lived roots rock resurgence in the 2010s, knocking on the door to larger fame a few times with appearances at festivals like Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza or on the main stage at Englands' End of the Road, but mostly living the life of a hard-working band who was grateful to connect with everyone they encountered along the way.

“I hope the intimacy of the songs reminds long-time listeners what they loved about our band and invites new listeners in just the same,” Milia says, “In that sense the full-circleness doubles as a love letter to our followers. Six albums in, for the ones still with us, On the Northline is as much for them as it is for us.”

Photo Credit: John Mark Hanson



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Këkht Aräkh Releases New Single Wanderer Photo
Këkht Aräkh Releases New Single 'Wanderer'

Originally from Ukraine, Dmitry called many places home, finally taking up residency in Berlin. Unsurprisingly, the themes touch on very real and personal experiences pertaining to the complexity of identity and belonging. His inner sensitivity, in the absence of and longing for a sense of home, is a physical one.

2
QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL Coming to IMAX in January Photo
QUEEN ROCK MONTREAL Coming to IMAX in January

This exhilarating live concert from 1981 is a window into Queen in their most unalloyed form, giving audiences a larger-than-life, front-row immersive experience. The film was digitally re-mastered for the first time into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience.

3
Magenta Moon Drops New Introspective Single Perceive Yourself Photo
Magenta Moon Drops New Introspective Single 'Perceive Yourself'

Behind the scenes, the mixing for 'Perceive Yourself' was expertly handled by Andrew Solis, with mastering by Nick Townsend, and Patrick Mannella on drums. The accompanying music video, which will be released later this month, was directed by the visionary Miguel Vite, and offers viewers a glimpse into Magenta Moon's recent mini-music festival.

4
Lil Lotus & Mod Sun Collaborate On New Single blame me for everything Photo
Lil Lotus & Mod Sun Collaborate On New Single 'blame me for everything'

In spirituality, nosebleeds are believed to signify a lack of self-control or an indication of a spiritual awakening. According to LA based artist Lil Lotus, life has largely felt like a giant one; constantly being drained by the people around him, solitude or his internal demons. Taking that concept into his sophomore record ‘Nosebleeder.'

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Peacock's TED Trailer From Seth MacFarlaneVideo: Watch Peacock's TED Trailer From Seth MacFarlane
Kate McKinnon to Return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; Billie Eilish, Adam Driver, Olivia Rodrigo & More Set For Upcoming EpisodesKate McKinnon to Return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; Billie Eilish, Adam Driver, Olivia Rodrigo & More Set For Upcoming Episodes
The Shindellas to Join October London on 2024 Winter TourThe Shindellas to Join October London on 2024 Winter Tour
MEAN GIRLS Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to NYC & LA For New Movie MusicalMEAN GIRLS Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to NYC & LA For New Movie Musical

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
CHICAGO
HARMONY
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
SPAMALOT