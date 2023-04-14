Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
French-English Pianist Riopy Releases New Album 'Thrive'

The album is out now on Warner Classics / Warner Records.

Apr. 14, 2023  

THRIVE, the new album from French-English composer and pianist RIOPY, is out now on Warner Classics / Warner Records.

The album features the composer-pianist's take on famous music that has most inspired him, including works by Satie, Pachelbel, Beethoven, Fauré, Debussy and Chopin. He has transformed their much-loved melodies into cinematic scores of his own and composed lush arrangements for string orchestra.

"We don't have to wipe the slate clean to evolve, and that's what I wanted to show," explains RIOPY. "Starting from notes or themes of classical pieces, I composed new pieces. Then I imagined string arrangements to illustrate that everything can evolve. A familiar melody rearranged and reinterpreted inevitably arouses new emotions in us. This experience also offered me great freedom in my composition and direction."

In conjunction with the record, RIOPY unveils the official video his track "Ever After" today.

In support of the new album, RIOPY will return to the U.S. in June for a select run of dates. The tour includes stops at New York's Le Poisson Rouge, Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom, Boston's City Winery, Chicago's Old Town School and more. See full tour routing below.

THRIVE marks the beginning of a new chapter for RIOPY. It builds on the success of his trilogy of albums, RIOPY (2018), Tree of Light (2019) and Bliss (2021), which have accumulated more than half a billion streams and achieved significant chart success: Tree of Light remains near the top of the Billboard Classical chart after more than 120 weeks. THRIVE will be the first of RIOPY's albums to include strings alongside the evocative and powerful pianism which has earned the pianist-composer an ever-growing international following.

THRIVE is also a metaphor for RIOPY's personal journey. During his unique upbringing in rural France, RIOPY found solace in music, improvising on the piano alone as a means to escape the stress and anxiety of the real world. When he was able to listen to music, RIOPY would imagine expansions of the melodies he heard.

In addition, RIOPY's track "Flo" is featured on Lana Del Rey's acclaimed new album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Originally appearing on his 2019 album Tree of Light, "Flo" serves as the instrumental on Del Rey's "Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing."

Photo credit: Pierre-Emmanuel Rastoin


Since forming at the University of Florida in 2017, Arrows in Action (singer/guitarist Victor Viramontes-Pattison, guitarist Matthew Fowler, and drummer/founding member Jesse Frimmel) have ascended from undergrads to underground buzz band on the back of a swirling blend of angular indie-rock, '80s electric sheen, and saccharine alt-pop.
Jonas's debut album, Blue is certified Gold in the UK and US and was winner of the Brit Breakthrough Award. Jonas has collaborated with a star-studded cast of artists across his career including Becky Hill, Rita Ora, Joe Jonas, Paloma Faith, Liam Payne, Tiesto, MK, RAYE, Nina Nesbitt, HRVY, Raye, JP Cooper, Arlissa, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.
Singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur Erin Duvall has released her country music Mother's Day song, 'To Be Here.' The beautiful tribute to all mothers out there is about the magical love she has for her children and the admiration she has for anyone who is raising children or has raised them.
The new single arrives shortly after Dooda's boisterous tracks 'Major Pain;' "Come After Me" and Step Wit A Passion mixtape, which dropped in late 2022 and boasted the hit single "If It Happen It Happen." That project followed Dooda's other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.

From This Author - Michael Major


Multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley and rising hip-hop phenom Skilla Baby unleash their first-ever collaborative single "Dropped The Lo" via 300 Entertainment/Grizzley Gang. The frenetic production on "Dropped The Lo" underlines a visceral volley between Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby.
It is a stunning collection of cinematic, jazz electronica, with the sensual, Lo-Fi beats of focus track 'Utopia' featuring Samantha James. The album follows the recent single 'Then It Hits You' with Marie Dahlstrom on vocals, which saw Cooper on top form with lush, melodic keys, rolling, dubstep-esque beats and keys.
'Live' is thrilled to welcome new co-host Mark Consuelos to TV's #1 entertainment talk show! Actor and husband of 26 years to the iconic Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos will bring his signature energy to daytime's longest running talk show. 'Live' consistently delivers A-list celebrity interviews, musical performances, and more.
Amazon Studios is circling a third Legally Blonde film and a potential series based on the film. Talks of the new project come after Amazon acquired MGM's extensive film and television catalogue. Other titles that are being optioned include Robocop, Stargate, Fame, Barbershop, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther and The Thomas Crown Affair.
Rising pop artist Benson Boone releases his emotional new anthem "What Was." Listen to the track below via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Masterfully balancing understated, intimate verses with a big, bold chorus, the soaring track is the latest from Boone's upcoming EP, PULSE.
