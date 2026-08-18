Fontaines D.c. Announce Fifth Album DOPAMINE CHAMBER, Share "Marianne"

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Fontaines D.C. have announced their fifth studio album, Dopamine Chamber, set for release on October 16th via XL Recordings. Produced by James Ford, the record follows the band's 2024 UK platinum-certified album Romance and marks a shift away from the guitar language of their earlier records into something colder, stranger and more synthetic.

The album arrives alongside lead single 'Marianne.' An opulent, rousing introduction to the record, 'Marianne' unfurls like red velvet curtains in a crumbling Italian theatre, conjuring high ceilings and expensive decay. Inspired in part by the 2024 thriller series Ripley, it's a song about escapism and hedonism and it works as a siren call, offering the listener a getaway from – or towards – oblivion. 'This year, you should come and stay here / You can follow my lead / I can help you disappear,' Grian Chatten sings, as the arrangement glistens around him. Underneath the seduction is a harder question: how willingly might a person surrender their imagination, when the alternative is to remain fully conscious of catastrophe?

Dopamine Chamber arrives like a constellation behind undulating sighs of smog: potent balladry, anthemic melodies glinting through the murk. In a world tipping towards collapse, it asks how pleasure mutates amid peril—and what the pursuit of it reveals about the people chasing it. Across the album, Fontaines D.C. – Grian Chatten, Carlos O'Connell, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan and Tom Coll – move between gratification and dread until the two meld together, reflecting the overwhelm of artificial intelligence, environmental collapse and political violence all riding the same algorithms as memes, jokes and celebrity culture.

'The album itself is a dopamine chamber,' says Chatten. 'You step inside and we test these different mind- or mood-altering pieces of music on you.'

Dopamine Chamber is released on October 16th via XL Recordings and available on LP, deluxe LP, CD, cassette and digital.

Where Romance held its tension in balance, this record tips it. 'I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling,' says Chatten, who spent time among the faded grandeur of Venice, Vienna and Sicily in search of lyrical inspiration. 'This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted — the mask is wearing the face a little more.'

He resisted any pull towards easy optimism: 'I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly. This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.'

'Our albums have always questioned a sense of place,' says bassist Conor Deegan. 'First Dublin, then being away from Dublin, and then trying to find the romance elsewhere. On this record, the question became: where do you escape to?' Into the self, perhaps – or hedonism, fantasy, cosmetic perfection, eternal youth or the endless refresh of a screen.

Fontaines D.C. have spent five albums refusing to repeat themselves – from Dogrel (2019) through A Hero's Death (2020), the UK and Irish No. 1 Skinty Fia (2022) and the anarchic, kaleidoscopic Romance (2024). Dopamine Chamber is their most radical turn yet: cold synthesiser tones, marching drums, samples and triggers, several songs with no guitars at all, and the swooning strings of 1960s Italian pop pulled into something synthetic.

For guitarist Conor Curley, the aim was to break from the band's own reference points: 'I was trying to find stuff that pointed into the future.' It was made with James Ford between London, the English countryside and Palermo, where Chatten recorded vocals in a makeshift booth built from mattresses and cushions.

'There's a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity,' says Chatten. For their fifth album, Fontaines D.C. have built the chamber. What happens to the listener inside it will be the experiment.

Romance - the album that took the Dublin five-piece from critical favourites to one of the world's biggest breakout bands - debuted at No. 2 in the UK and delivered the band their first entry on the Billboard 200. It earned two GRAMMY nominations (Best Rock Album, and Best Alternative Music Performance for 'Starburster') and won International Group of the Year at the 2025 BRIT Awards, the band's second BRIT win. It also took the Album Award at the 2024 Rolling Stone UK Awards and Ireland's Choice Music Prize, and was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

Following shows across Europe this month, Fontaines D.C. will headline the Reading & Leeds and Electric Picnic festivals over the August bank holiday weekend.

Fontaines D.C. Live

August 18th - Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland

August 20th - FM4 Frequency, Sankt Polten, Austria

August 28th - Reading Festival, UK

August 29th - Leeds Festival, UK

August 30th - Electric Picnic, Ireland

September 18th - Shaky Knees, Atlanta, GA, USA

September 20th - Sea.Hear.Now, Asbury Park, NJ, USA

September 27th - Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA, USA

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