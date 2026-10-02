Fontaines D.c. to Launch 2027 North American Tour in Spring

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Fontaines D.C. have announced a North American tour next year in support of their highly-anticipated new album Dopamine Chamber, following two sold-out headline shows in New York and Los Angeles last month.

The tour begins in spring, kicking off in Boston on April 23rd with stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and more, before returning in the fall for a second leg that includes Toronto (Scotiabank Arena), Washington, DC (Merriweather Post Pavilion), Nashville, New York (Forest Hills Stadium), Colorado (Red Rocks Amphitheatre), and a closing night in Los Angeles (Kia Forum) on October 15th.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets at fontainesdc.com. Pre-sale sign-up is open until 6:00pm ET on Monday, October 5th, with pre-sale tickets available from 10:00am local time on Tuesday, October 6th. General on-sale starts at 10:00am local time on Friday, October 9th.

Dopamine Chamber is the follow-up to 2024's UK platinum-certified Romance – and the sound of a band moving decisively away from the guitar language of their early records and into their most seductive music yet. Preceded by singles 'Marianne' and 'Tongue', and featuring a collaboration with ROSALÍA on 'Where Is Gone?', the album arrives like a constellation behind undulating sighs of smog: potent balladry, anthemic melodies glinting through the murk. In a world tipping towards collapse, it asks how pleasure mutates amid peril—and what the pursuit of it reveals about us.

'The album itself is a dopamine chamber,' says Grian Chatten. 'You step inside and we test these different mind- or mood-altering pieces of music on you.'

Across five albums, the Irish five piece have refused to repeat themselves – from Dogrel (2019) through A Hero's Death (2020), the UK and Irish No. 1 Skinty Fia (2022) and the anarchic, kaleidoscopic Romance (2024). Dopamine Chamber is their most radical turn yet. It was made with James Ford between London, the English countryside and Palermo, where Chatten recorded vocals in a makeshift booth built from mattresses and cushions.

'There's a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity,' says Chatten.

For their fifth album, Fontaines D.C. have built the chamber. What happens to the listener inside it will be the experiment.

Fontaines D.C. North American Tour Dates 2027

Friday April 23rd - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA*

Saturday April 24th - Skyline Stage at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA*

Tuesday April 27th - Fox Theatre - Detroit, MI*

Wednesday April 28th - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL*

Friday April 30th - Landmark Credit Union Live - Milwaukee, WI*

Saturday May 1st - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN*

Wednesday May 5th - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC*

Saturday May 8th - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA*

Tuesday May 11th - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA*

Wednesday May 12th - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA*

Friday September 24th - KEMBA! Live Outdoor - Columbus, OH^

Sunday September 26th - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON^

Tuesday September 28th - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY^

Thursday September 30th - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD^

Tuesday October 5th - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN^

Thursday October 7th - Hellbender - Asheville, NC^

Friday October 8th - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA^

Wednesday October 13th - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO^

Friday October 15h - Kia Forum - Inglewood, CA^

* With Westside Cowboy

^ With Iceage

Photo Credit: Ewen Spencer



Photo Credit: Ewen Spencer

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