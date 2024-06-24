Focus On Youth And Education A Big Part Of CARMEL JAZZ FEST 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Second Annual Carmel Jazz Fest (CJF) is returning August 9 and 10, 2024. In addition to Carmel Jazz Fest featuring top international, regional and local acts in Jazz, Blues and R&B, CJF will shine a spotlight on emerging artists from local high schools and Indiana colleges.

This year, Carmel Jazz Fest welcomes high school level performers from Carmel High School, Zionsville High School and The Classical Academy in Indianapolis. Europa – a high school jazz quintet - will be performing with special guest high school vocalist Delila Seal on August 10 from 9 to 9:30 p.m. at the Carter Green Stage.

Teliah McClung, a senior at The Classical Academy in Indianapolis, is a rising vocalist who has lent her voice to studio recordings for Plank Road Publishing, participated in Midtown's Got Talent and has performed at Feinstein's in Carmel. Teliah will be performing August 10, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., at the Rotary Amphitheater at Carter Green.

Carmel Jazz Fest also welcomes four Indiana universities to the weekend event. CJF believes featuring university talent allows guests and students to be educated and inspired by experiencing the best of Indiana collegiate musical programs. The Studio Theatre will host the University of Indianapolis, Butler University, Indiana University and Ball State University on August 9 and 10. Please see the CJF performance schedule at http://www.carmeljazzfest.org for performance times and tickets.

CJF will host a special collaborative musical ensemble - The College Professors, featuring four university professors performing together for the delight of Carmel Jazz Fest guests. Mark Buselli of Ball State University, Mark O'Connor of University of Indianapolis, Matt Pivec of Butler University and Tom Walsh of Indiana University will be performing together on August 10 at 9:30 p.m. at the Carter Green stage.

Also on August 10 is the CJF Music Education Panel from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Studio Theater. The CJF Music Education Panel allows festival patrons and students the opportunity to learn about music education. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with university music educators and collegiate musicians.

Mark your calendars to join Carmel Jazz Fest on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10. Prepare to experience incredible live music inside all three venues within The Center for the Performing Arts – The Studio Theatre, The Tarkington, and the world-renowned Palladium, as well as outside at Carter Green and at Feinstein's inside the Hotel Carmichael.

To buy tickets or learn more about Carmel Jazz Fest, visit http://www.carmeljazzfest.org.

Comments