Foals Debut Music Video For New Single IN DEGREES

Today, Foals share the music video for their new single, "In Degrees," directed by Aaron Brown (Arctic Monkeys, King Krule), off their most recent album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1. With frenetic, clattering percussion and propulsive bass underpinning the band's urgent energy, "In Degrees" is both a song about faltering interpersonal relationships and an increasingly warming planet.



As lead singer Yannis Philippakis revealed:

"Essentially it's about when you're aware of a relationship slowly slipping away, incrementally bit by bit, there's no a big dramatic moment, but it's through the slow drifting apart. And also, the actual phrase "in degrees" also got me thinking that it could work on a due level about the environment in a way as well."



Music video director Aaron Brown adds:

"What excited me about the track "In Degrees" was the dance feel that Foals were doing in contrast to the lyrics. They've always had some of that danceability in their music but this track is a no holds barred, make no mistake about it, post-punk, four on the floor, dance track. In contrast to the music though, is a solemn verse and brooding chorus."

Watch the video here:





Watch the music video for "In Degrees" here. Purveyors of deep funk, Purple Disco Machine, also provide a remix of the song.



Foals' latest Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1, is out now via Via Warner Bros. Records. The album is the first of a pair of releases, separate but related, which share a title, themes and artwork, with 'Part 2' following in the Autumn. From playing chaotic house parties in their home city of Oxford to becoming major festival headliners across Europe, Foals' trajectory has been remarkable. They've earned critical acclaim (NME and Q Award wins, plus Mercury Prize, Ivor Novello and BRIT Award nominations) and fan devotion (1.7 million sales of their four Gold-certified albums, plus over half a billion streams at Spotify since 2015) in equal measure. Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1 is now available on all formats here.



Profoundly tethered but possessing their own personalities, the two albums capture the most compelling, ambitious and cohesive creations that Foals - completed by Jimmy Smith (guitar), Jack Bevan (drums) and Edwin Congreave (keys) - have ever produced. "They're two halves of the same locket," frontman Yannis Philippakis explains. "They can be listened to and appreciated individually, but fundamentally, they are companion pieces."



Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1 tracklisting:



1. Moonlight

2. Exits

3. White Onions

4. In Degrees

5. Syrups

6. On The Luna

7. Cafe D'Athens

8. Surf Pt.1

9. Sunday

10. I'm Done With The World (& It's Done With Me)



FOALS TOUR DATES

May 15 /// Lausanne, Switzerland /// Les Docks SOLD OUT

May 16 /// Milan, Italy /// Fabrique

May 17 /// Luxembourg, Luxembourg /// Den Atelier SOLD OUT

May 19 /// Amsterdam, Netherlands /// Paradiso SOLD OUT

May 20 /// Berlin, Germany /// Huxleys SOLD OUT

May 23 /// Leeds, United Kingdom /// O2 Leeds Academy SOLD OUT

May 24 /// Newcastle, United Kingdom /// This Is Tomorrow 2019#

May 25 /// Middlesbrough, United Kingdom /// Radio 1's Big Weekend#

May 26 /// Dundee, United Kingdom /// Fat Sams [Early & Late Show] SOLD OUT

June 5 /// Hamburg, Germany /// Grosse Freiheit SOLD OUT

June 6 /// Aaarhus, Denmark /// Northside Festival#

June 7 - June 9 /// Nürburg, Germany /// Rock Am Ring 2019#

June 7 - June 9 /// Nuremberg, Germany /// Rock im Park#

June 11 /// Manchester, United Kingdom /// O2 Victoria Warehouse SOLD OUT

June 12 /// Manchester, United Kingdom /// O2 Victoria Warehouse SOLD OUT

June 14 /// Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom /// Bedgebury Pinetum

June 15 /// Birmingham, United Kingdom /// Digbeth Arena SOLD OUT

June 16 /// Birmingham, United Kingdom /// Digbeth Arena SOLD OUT

June 18 /// Glasgow, United Kingdom /// SWG3 Galvanizers Yard SOLD OUT

June 20 /// Thetford, United Kingdom /// Thetford Forest

June 21 /// London, United Kingdom /// Alexandra Palace SOLD OUT

June 22 /// London, United Kingdom /// Alexandra Palace SOLD OUT

June 24 - June 25 /// Zagreb, Croatia /// Inmusic Festival#

June 26 /// Bournemouth, United Kingdom /// International Centre

June 27/// Kingston, United Kingdom /// Pryzm [Early & Late Show] SOLD OUT

July 2 /// Dublin, Ireland /// Trinity College

July 5 /// Barcelona, Spain /// Festival Cruïlla 2019#

July 6- 7 /// Ewijk, Netherlands /// Down The Rabbit Hole#

Jul 12 /// Auckland, New Zealand /// Town Hall

Jul 13 /// Auckland, New Zealand /// Town Hall

Jul 15 /// Melbourne, Australia /// Margaret Court Arena

Jul 17 /// Sydney, Australia /// Hordern Pavilion

Jul 19-21 /// Byron Bay, Australia /// Splendour In The Grass

Jul 21 /// Perth, Australia /// Metro City

July 25 - 28 /// Pikehall, Derbyshire, UK /// Y Not Festival #

July 26 - 28 /// Hill Farm, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom/// Truck Festival#

July 26 - 28 /// Benidorm, Spain /// Low Festival 2019#

July 31 /// Freiburg, German /// Zelt - Musik- Festival #

August 1 - 3 /// Lustenau, Austria /// Szene Open Air#

Aug 3 /// Katowice, Poland /// Off Festival#

August 7 - 11 /// Newquay, United Kingdom /// Boardmasters#

August 14 /// Bangkok, Thailand /// Moonstar Studio

August 16 /// Osaka, Japan /// Summer Sonic#

August 17 /// Tokyo, Japan /// Summer Sonic#

August 22 - 24 /// Gueret, France /// Check In Party#

August 24 /// Charleville-Mézières, France /// Le Cabaret Vert

August 25 /// Paris, France /// Rock En Seine#

August 27 /// Kiev, Ukraine /// Art Platform

August 29 /// Moscow, Russia /// Adrenaline Stadium

August 30 /// St. Petersburg, Russia /// Morze

# Festival Date

Photo Credit: Alex Knowles





