FloyyMenor to Release OFF THE PLANET EP

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Global hitmaker FloyyMenor has released Off The Planet, a new three-track EP that puts the raw energy of his Chilean roots at the forefront. Featuring 'Off The Planet,' 'Flaite Elegante' and 'VENGATE' featuring Midnvght, the project captures Floyy in his element, bringing together the late-night energy, confidence and distinctly Chilean attitude that have become signatures of his sound.

Created during a period of major global momentum, Off The Planet keeps Floyy closely connected to the culture behind his music. The three tracks were recorded in Chile, drawing directly from the homegrown urban movement and creative community that have remained central to his identity. The result is a concentrated three-song project that feels immediate and unfiltered, placing the sound and attitude of Chile's streets alongside the global perspective Floyy has gained throughout his rise.

That identity comes through most distinctly on 'Flaite Elegante,' a title built around an intentional oxymoron unique to Chilean urban culture. The phrase brings together flaite, someone who comes from the streets and carries its codes, attitude, and identity, with elegante, which represents style, luxury, and success. Together, the two seemingly opposite ideas describe someone who can elevate their lifestyle without leaving behind where they come from.

It is a duality that naturally reflects Floyy's own evolution. As his music has traveled around the world and his career has reached a new level of success, the Chilean codes behind his identity have remained constant. 'Flaite Elegante' captures that intersection, turning a phrase rooted in Chilean culture into a celebration of embracing success while staying true to the environment that shaped you.

On 'Off The Planet,' Floyy turns his attention to the freedom of nightlife. The track follows a woman who has left romance behind in favor of partying, smoking, and dancing freely, with Floyy drawn to her carefree energy and determined to join her for a night without expectations. The song's hedonistic spirit sets the tone for a project driven by instinct and living in the moment.

'VENGATE,' featuring Midnvght, closes the EP with an equally uninhibited take on moving past heartbreak. Built around perreo, the track invites a woman to forget her ex, go out and turn the end of a relationship into a night of freedom. The collaboration rounds out the project with another side of the nightlife and attitude that run throughout Off The Planet.

Off The Planet arrives as FloyyMenor continues building on a career that has already generated more than 8.8 billion streams worldwide. His global breakthrough 'GATA ONLY' became the first Chilean-led song to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart and the fastest Spanish-language song to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify, reaching the milestone in just 780 days. The record was also recently recognized among Billboard's Top Hot Latin Songs of the 21st Century.

Most recently, Floyy earned his third consecutive placement on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list as the only Chilean artist recognized in 2026, further cementing his position among the most influential young artists shaping Latin music today. He also received a Premios Juventud nomination as the only Chilean artist recognized this year, while continuing to achieve major certification milestones: 'GATA ONLY' has reached 4x Platinum and 5x Diamante, 'CHICA ATRACTIVA' has been certified 2x Platinum Latin by the RIAA, and 'PA LA EUROPA' has earned RIAA Gold Latin certification.

His momentum continues this fall with appearances on some of Latin music's biggest stages. Floyy will perform at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at Miami's Kaseya Center on October 17, followed by activities surrounding Billboard Latin Music Week, before heading to Mexico City to perform at Coca-Cola Flow Fest on November 29.

With Off The Planet, FloyyMenor puts the culture that has always been part of his music into sharper focus. Across three tracks, the project captures the freedom and energy of his world while 'Flaite Elegante' gives a distinctly Chilean name to the duality at the center of his journey: carrying the codes of where you come from while embracing just how far they can take you.

Tracklist

Off The Planet

Flaite Elegante

VENGATE ft. Midnvght

About FloyyMenor

FloyyMenor is a 20-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer from La Serena, Chile, who is taking the Latin urban music scene by storm. In 2023, his single 'Pa' la Europa' marked his takeoff on the music scene and garnered international attention. In early 2024, he partnered with UnitedMasters and released 'GATA ONLY' featuring Cris MJ, which reached #1 on Billboard Chile and surpassed one billion plays. The song also reached #3 on Spotify Global and held the #1 spot on Billboard Hot Latin Songs for 14 consecutive weeks, making FloyyMenor the first Chilean artist to reach this achievement since 1999. His music is known for mixing urban styles, such as reggaeton and trap, with FloyyMenor's unique style, which sets him apart from other artists in the industry.

About UnitedMasters

UnitedMasters is the leading music tech platform for independent artists. Through a unique mix of music distribution services, artist marketing solutions, and partnership opportunities with the world's biggest brands, UnitedMasters offers tech-enabled solutions that enable artists to own their futures. The company fuels the careers of artists like FloyyMenor, Brent Faiyaz, BigXthaPlug, and unlike traditional record labels, UnitedMasters artists retain full ownership of their careers and the master recording rights to their music. UnitedMasters connects over 2M+ independent artists on its platform with global brands like ESPN, Diageo, and Coca-Cola.

Photo Credit: Kevin Velásquez



Photo Credit: Kevin Velásquez

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