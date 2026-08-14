FloyyMenor to Release New Single PASTILLITAS DE COLOR With Óscar Maydon

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FloyyMenor has released PASTILLITAS DE COLOR, a new single featuring Mexican artist Óscar Maydon. The collaboration follows FloyyMenor's most recent album MAN IN BLACK and continues the Chilean artist's expanding creative ties to Mexico, a market he has described as central to his career since breaking through internationally with GATA ONLY.

The collaboration marks another milestone in the Chilean artist's growing creative presence in Mexico, bringing together two of Latin music's most exciting young voices while reflecting the increasingly close relationship between Chilean reggaetón and música mexicana.

Since breaking onto the global stage with 'GATA ONLY,' FloyyMenor has steadily strengthened his creative ties with Mexico through a series of collaborations, performances, and career-defining milestones. Following his recent release 'PLO PLO' with Gabito Ballesteros, 'Pastillitas de Color' continues that trajectory, further establishing Mexico, his largest streaming market, as a central part of his artistic journey while bringing together two of Latin music's fastest-growing movements.

Óscar Maydon continues to solidify his position as one of the most versatile artists in Mexico's current music landscape, backed by a loyal and rapidly growing audience of more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, 2.7 million on TikTok, and 23.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His growing influence makes the collaboration a natural meeting point between two young artists helping shape their respective musical scenes.

Produced by an acclaimed team of multi-platinum hitmakers, 'Pastillitas de Color' blends FloyyMenor's unmistakable melodic delivery with Óscar Maydon's signature style, resulting in a track that showcases the strengths of both artists while celebrating the creative exchange between Chile and Mexico.

Filmed in Mexico City, the accompanying music video moves between the sleek interiors of a futuristic office building and the city's neon-lit streets after dark. Contrasting modern architecture with cinematic nighttime visuals, the video mirrors the song's bold energy while highlighting the chemistry between FloyyMenor and Óscar Maydon.

'Mexico has shown me so much love throughout my career, and collaborating with artists from there has become a very important part of my journey. I'm super happy and excited that everyone can finally listen to this collaboration,' said FloyyMenor.

The release arrives at a defining moment in FloyyMenor's career. Most recently, the Chilean hitmaker earned his third consecutive placement on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list as the only Chilean artist recognized in 2026, further cementing his place among the most influential young artists shaping Latin music today. He also received a Premios Juventud nomination as the only Chilean artist recognized this year, further underscoring the industry's continued recognition of his rapid global ascent.

With a catalog that has now surpassed 8.5 billion streams, FloyyMenor continues building on the unprecedented success of 'GATA ONLY,' the first Chilean-led song to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart and a record recently recognized as one of Billboard's Top Hot Latin Songs of the 21st Century. His momentum continues with upcoming performances at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami and Coca-Cola Flow Fest in Mexico, placing him on two of Latin music's biggest stages as he further expands his international reach.

With 'Pastillitas de Color,' FloyyMenor continues solidifying his role as one of the leading ambassadors of Chilean reggaetón on the global stage. By consistently collaborating with some of Mexico's most influential new-generation artists, he is helping forge a lasting creative connection between two of Latin music's most dynamic scenes while introducing Chilean reggaetón to new audiences across the region. As his influence continues to grow, FloyyMenor is not only elevating the international profile of Chilean music but also helping shape a new era of Latin music defined by artistic collaboration that transcends borders.

About FloyyMenor

FloyyMenor is a 20-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer from La Serena, Chile, who is taking the Latin urban music scene by storm. In 2023, his single 'Pa' la Europa' marked his takeoff on the music scene and garnered international attention. In early 2024, he partnered with UnitedMasters and released 'GATA ONLY' featuring Cris MJ, which reached #1 on Billboard Chile and surpassed one billion plays. The song also reached #3 on Spotify Global and held the #1 spot on Billboard Hot Latin Songs for 14 consecutive weeks, making FloyyMenor the first Chilean artist to reach this achievement since 1999. His music is known for mixing urban styles, such as reggaeton and trap, with FloyyMenor's unique style, which sets him apart from other artists in the industry.

About UnitedMasters

UnitedMasters is the leading music tech platform for independent artists. Through a unique mix of music distribution services, artist marketing solutions, and partnership opportunities with the world's biggest brands, UnitedMasters offers tech-enabled solutions that enable artists to own their futures. The company fuels the careers of artists like FloyyMenor, Brent Faiyaz, and BigXthaPlug, and unlike traditional record labels, UnitedMasters artists retain full ownership of their careers and the master recording rights to their music. UnitedMasters connects over 2 million independent artists on its platform with global brands like ESPN, Diageo, and Coca-Cola. These connections are powered by world-class creative talent to propel the commercial success of artists and brands in today's world.

The release follows FloyyMenor's earlier collaboration PLO PLO with Gabito Ballesteros. Óscar Maydon, who has built an audience of more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram and 23.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, joins FloyyMenor on the track, which was produced by a team of multiplatinum producers and filmed on location in Mexico City.

Photo Credit: Samuel Petlateco, @SamShotz



Photo Credit: Samuel Petlateco, @SamShotz

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