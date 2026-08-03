FLOYYMENOR Named to Billboard's 21 Under 21 List Third Year Running

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FLOYYMENOR has been named to Billboard's 21 Under 21 list, an annual honor recognizing young artists making an impact on the music industry, marking the third consecutive year the artist has received the distinction.

The recognition affirms the international rise of the Chilean artist, who continues to push Chilean reggaetón onto the global scene.

FLOYYMENOR has been recognized by Billboard on its 21 Under 21 list for the third consecutive year. As the only Chilean artist included in this year's edition, he once again forms part of the publication's annual selection highlighting the music industry's most influential artists under the age of 21. The achievement reaffirms his impact on Latin music and solidifies one of the standout growth stories of his generation.

Earlier this year, the artist released his most recent project, MAN IN BLACK, a production that reflects his artistic evolution and continues expanding his creative vision. He recently collaborated with Gabito Ballesteros on 'PLO PLO' and is preparing for the release of 'Pastillitas de Color,' alongside Óscar Maydon, on August 13. He has also strengthened his international presence with notable performances at festivals and stages around the world, including upcoming appearances at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina this September and Coca-Cola Flow Fest in Mexico this November. Most recently, he received a nomination for Premios Juventud, a recognition that reaffirms his growing influence and impact within the Latin music industry.

'Ser reconocido por Billboard por tercer año consecutivo es un honor increíble,' expresó FloyyMenor. 'Estoy muy agradecido con todas las personas que han creído en mí y han apoyado mi música. Este reconocimiento me motiva a seguir creciendo, representando a Chile y llevando mi música a audiencias de todo el mundo.'

Since his first appearance on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list, FLOYYMENOR has established himself as one of the leading voices of the new generation of Latin music. This third consecutive recognition reflects not only his commercial success, but also his role in bringing Chilean reggaetón to the global stage and paving the way for a new generation of Chilean artists.

About FloyyMenor

FloyyMenor es un cantante, compositor y productor de 20 años originario de La Serena, Chile que está arrasando en el panorama de la música urbana latina. En 2023, su sencillo 'Pa' la Europa' marcó su despegue en el panorama musical y captó la atención internacional. A principios de 2024, se asoció con UnitedMasters y lanzó 'GATA ONLY' con Cris MJ, que alcanzó el primer puesto en Billboard Chile y superó mil millones de reproducciones. La canción también alcanzó el puesto #3 en Spotify Global y mantuvo el #1 en Billboard Hot Latin Songs durante 14 semanas consecutivas, convirtiendo a FloyyMenor en el primer artista chileno en lograrlo desde 1999. Su música es conocida por mezclar diversos estilos urbanos, como el reguetón y el trap, con el estilo único de FloyyMenor, lo que lo diferencia de otros artistas de la industria.

About UnitedMasters

UnitedMasters es la plataforma tecnológica líder para artistas independientes. A través de una combinación única de servicios de distribución musical, soluciones de marketing para artistas y oportunidades de colaboración con algunas de las marcas más importantes del mundo, UnitedMasters ofrece herramientas impulsadas por tecnología que permiten a los artistas tomar el control de su futuro. La compañía impulsa las carreras de artistas como FloyyMenor, Brent Faiyaz, BigXthaPlug y Anycia. A diferencia de los sellos discográficos tradicionales, los artistas de UnitedMasters mantienen la propiedad total de sus carreras y de los derechos máster de su música. Actualmente, la plataforma conecta a más de 2 millones de artistas independientes con marcas globales como ESPN, Diageo y Coca-Cola. Estas conexiones están respaldadas por talento creativo de alto nivel, contribuyendo al desarrollo y éxito comercial tanto de los artistas como de las marcas en la industria actual.

Photo Credit: Diego Andrade



Photo Credit: Diego Andrade

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