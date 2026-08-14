FloyyMenor Releases PASTILLITAS DE COLOR Featuring Óscar Maydon

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FloyyMenor has released a new single, PASTILLITAS DE COLOR, featuring Mexican artist Óscar Maydon. The track follows the Chilean artist's album MAN IN BLACK and continues his string of collaborations with artists in Mexico, a market the release identifies as his largest for streaming.

On the heels of his latest album MAN IN BLACK, FloyyMenor continues strengthening the growing relationship between Chilean reggaetón and música mexicana through a new collaboration with one of Mexico's leading young artists.

Global hitmaker FloyyMenor continues expanding the reach of Chilean reggaetón with the release of 'Pastillitas de Color,' his new single alongside Mexican star Óscar Maydon. The collaboration marks another milestone in the Chilean artist's growing creative presence in Mexico, bringing together two of Latin music's most exciting young voices while reflecting the increasingly close relationship between Chilean reggaetón and música mexicana.

Since breaking onto the global stage with 'GATA ONLY,' FloyyMenor has steadily strengthened his creative ties with Mexico through a series of collaborations, performances, and career-defining milestones. Following his recent release 'PLO PLO' with Gabito Ballesteros, 'Pastillitas de Color' continues that trajectory, further establishing Mexico, his largest streaming market, as a central part of his artistic journey while bringing together two of Latin music's fastest-growing movements.

Oscar Maydon continues to solidify his position as one of the most versatile artists in Mexico's current music landscape, backed by a loyal and rapidly growing audience of more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, 2.7 million on TikTok, and 23.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His growing influence makes the collaboration a natural meeting point between two young artists helping shape their respective musical scenes.

Produced by an acclaimed team of multi-platinum hitmakers, 'Pastillitas de Color' blends FloyyMenor's unmistakable melodic delivery with Óscar Maydon's signature style, resulting in a track that showcases the strengths of both artists while celebrating the creative exchange between Chile and Mexico.

Filmed in Mexico City, the accompanying music video moves between the sleek interiors of a futuristic office building and the city's neon-lit streets after dark. Contrasting modern architecture with cinematic nighttime visuals, the video mirrors the song's bold energy while highlighting the chemistry between FloyyMenor and Óscar Maydon.

'Mexico has shown me so much love throughout my career, and collaborating with artists from there has become a very important part of my journey. I'm super happy and excited that everyone can finally listen to this collaboration,' said FloyyMenor.

The release arrives at a defining moment in FloyyMenor's career. Most recently, the Chilean hitmaker earned his third consecutive placement on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list as the only Chilean artist recognized in 2026, further cementing his place among the most influential young artists shaping Latin music today. He also received a Premios Juventud nomination as the only Chilean artist recognized this year, further underscoring the industry's continued recognition of his rapid global ascent. With a catalog that has now surpassed 8.5 billion streams, FloyyMenor continues building on the unprecedented success of 'GATA ONLY,' the first Chilean-led song to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart and a record recently recognized as one of Billboard's Top Hot Latin Songs of the 21st Century. His momentum continues with upcoming performances at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami and Coca-Cola Flow Fest in Mexico, placing him on two of Latin music's biggest stages as he further expands his international reach.

With 'Pastillitas de Color,' FloyyMenor continues solidifying his role as one of the leading ambassadors of Chilean reggaetón on the global stage. By consistently collaborating with some of Mexico's most influential new-generation artists, he is helping forge a lasting creative connection between two of Latin music's most dynamic scenes while introducing Chilean reggaetón to new audiences across the region. As his influence continues to grow, FloyyMenor is not only elevating the international profile of Chilean music but also helping shape a new era of Latin music defined by artistic collaboration that transcends borders.

The collaboration follows FloyyMenor's recent single PLO PLO with Gabito Ballesteros and arrives as he earned a third consecutive placement on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list, recognized as the only Chilean artist on the 2026 list. The accompanying music video for PASTILLITAS DE COLOR was filmed in Mexico City.

Photo Credit: Samuel Petlateco, @SamShotz



Photo Credit: Samuel Petlateco, @SamShotz

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