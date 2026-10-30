Florence + The Machine Release EVERYBODY SCREAM TOUR LIVE Album

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Florence + The Machine announced a live recording of its critically-acclaimed tour, the Everybody Scream Tour Live album available digitally on November 6 with vinyl available for pre-order now. Alongside the announcement, Florence's live performance of 'Which Witch' is available on all streaming platforms. The album can be pre-ordered at florence.lnk.to/everybodyscreamlive. 'Which Witch' can be heard at florence.lnk.to/whichwitchlive.

Following the North America, UK and Europe legs of the Everybody Scream Tour earlier this year, Florence + The Machine bring the live experience to listeners worldwide. The North American run included sold-out New York shows at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, along with two sold-out nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

Across five albums—2009's Lungs, 2011's Ceremonials, 2015's How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, 2018's High As Hope and 2022's Dance Fever—Florence has become one of the most monumental artists of a generation, with multiple U.S. and U.K. #1 albums and countless awards. Known for her earth-shattering live show and singular, iconic voice, Florence has sold out shows and headlined festivals the entire world over. She has collaborated and shared stages with icons—The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift among them—and published a book of lyrics, poetry and drawings, Useless Magic.

Tracklist

1. Everybody Scream (Live)

2. Witch Dance (Live)

3. Shake It Out (Live)

4. Seven Devils (Live)

5. Big God (Live)

6. Daffodil (Live)

7. Which Witch (Live)

8. Cosmic Love (Live)

9. Spectrum (Say My Name) (Live)

10. You Can Have It All (Live)

11. Music By Men (Live)

12. Buckle (Live)

13. King (Live)

14. The Old Religion (Live)

15. Howl (Live)

16. Heaven Is Here (Live)

17. Sympathy Magic (Live)

18. One of the Greats (Live)

19. Dog Days Are Over (Live)

20. Free (Live)

21. And Love (Live)

22. Perfume and Milk (Live) [Bonus Track]

www.florenceandthemachine.net





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