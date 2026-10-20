Pauli The PSM Shares 'daddy (ft. VALÉ)' Single and Video

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Pauli The PSM has shared his new single 'daddy (ft. VALE)' via Easy Does It Records. The track follows recent single 'girl with the nose ring,' which arrived last month via a SPIN Magazine feature. Known for his work as the musical director for Harry Styles, Florence + The Machine and Saturday Night Live UK, he's spent years shaping the sound and vision of some of music and entertainment's biggest names. His solo project sees him step into the spotlight as an artist in his own right. A new record is expected in 2027.

''Daddy' marks the return of my braggadocious alter ego, Prosecco Pauli - a relic from my former days as a dj in New York City. It's a playful take on money, power and excess, living somewhere between flexing and taking the piss out of the flex. 'Money talks, but I'm conflicted' probably sums it up best, enjoying the game while questioning the system we're all playing in,' he explains. 'I've also been a fan of VALE since her single 'oop,' produced by Heavy Mellow, who also produced my first single 'I Don't Care,' so this collaboration feels like a full circle moment.'

'daddy (ft. VALE)' is out now via Easy Does It Records.

About Pauli The PSM

Pauli The PSM is the musical adventure of Pauli Lovejoy (he/they) - a drummer, composer, producer, musical & creative director, model and DJ. Born in London to Jamaican parents with Senegalese heritage, Pauli is recognized as one of 'The World's Best Drummers' according to The Guardian and WIRED.

He captured the hearts of hundreds of thousands of fans as the touring musical director and percussionist for Harry Styles' LOVE ON TOUR. Previous credits include musical director for Jamie xx, FKA twigs, Maggie Rogers, Charlie Puth, Lizzo and touring drummer for Damon Albarn, Robyn, Sampha and Bobby Womack. He was the first artist to play the Sphere as U2's Atomic MC / DJ for 40 sold out nights during the inaugural Vegas residency. He is currently the music director for Harry Styles, Florence + The Machine and Saturday Night Live UK.

Under the moniker Pauli The PSM, he released his debut project The Idea of Tomorrow featuring Idris Elba, followed by two EPs garnering praise from The FADER, Nowness, The Line of Best Fit and more. He ventured into new frontiers on his experimental album: OFFAIR: The Power of your Subconscious Mind Vol 1: SPACE creating an ambient body of work inspired by Afrofuturism, pre-Babylonian zodiac signs and a passion for outer space.

Past original composition credits include YouTube Originals' Black Renaissance featuring Michelle and Barack Obama, Ben Sherman SS23 & AW23 campaigns, Spotify's Stream On Event, and Roku's Centerpiece featuring Maurice Harris and Rashida Jones.

In 2023, he returned to his solo material debuting the Ariza-produced dance track 'Saucy' at Wembley Stadium opening for Harry Styles followed by the intergalactic love song 'Milkyway' all leading up to a worldwide headlining tour - his first! The Saucy tour touched down in major markets across US, UK and EU, selling out in cities like NY, Chicago and London. His recent work and global touring career have received kudos from Rolling Stone, Wonderland Mag, Hypebeast, Clash Magazine and more.

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Photo Credit: Hayley Roets









Photo Credit: Hayley Roets

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