Filly Releases 'Kate S.O.S.' Featuring The Stylist

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following her April EP Music So Loud I Can't Hear A Thing, Vienna-based singer, DJ, and producer Filly returns with a new pop-electronic anthem, 'Kate S.O.S.' featuring The Stylist, out now via Interscope Records/slowplay/Bamboo Artists. On this new track, the genre-fluid artist, known for blending hyperpop gloss with European dance pulses, channels early-2000s fashion fantasy into a playful invitation to lose yourself in the party. Filly brings runway attitude to late-night escapism, with nods to Kate Moss, Vogue, and nights out like it's 2002. Its lyrical confidence and chant-ready hook further solidify Filly as a rising star within the pop-electronic world.

Listen to 'Kate S.O.S.' featuring The Stylist here.

Filly says, ''Kate S.O.S' started in LA at the American Cement Building, a brutalist concrete space that was basically the perfect setting for a slightly unhinged club song. I started it with Alli Logout (1/2 of DeBasement) and UHD, then continued working on it with atlgrandma and Jesse St. John. I finally brought it home to Vienna, where my friend inner tongue and I finished it. The song is all about 2000s fashion, club chaos, and the fantasy of partying with Kate Moss for a night. I also got my friends' project, The Stylist, involved, because honestly, what could be more iconic? It's all very tongue-in-cheek :P think fashion, a little french, and absolutely no plans to go home. Now put us on the guestlist!'

About Filly

Filly's alien isn't an escape from reality — it's a closer look at it. What initially started as a visual for her 2025 single, 'Whatever Happens' (Bamboo Artists), has since become a vehicle for her to explore complex emotional terrain and the human condition from the wide eyes of an extraterrestrial experiencing life on Earth for the very first time. Ironically, it's by looking through this otherworldly lens that the 27-year-old artist, who's built a career rooted in unfiltered storytelling, arrives at her most human songwriting yet.

While her music courts complicated topics, it does so with a style and energy that makes the message hit without weighing listeners down. With sugar rush-slicked synths and shimmery, genre-fluid production, Filly's high-gloss, dance-inflected hyperpop plays like a diary entry beamed from another planet. Her sound is intentionally club-facing and fun but always layered; beneath her songs' fluorescent polish is a beating heart that finds expression in sound. Its confessions spill into glittering pop structures where influence — sometimes trance, sometimes dubstep, other times, drum & bass — is always shifting, but the hooks are built to stick.

This skill traces back to the years she spent toplining behind the scenes, lending her voice and pen to other artists' tracks. While the experience strengthened her songwriting muscle, it eventually sparked a desire to write songs she could fully claim. Launching her own artist project provided the opportunity for complete creative control and unprecedented self-expression, complete with early-2000s Eurodance flair and Y2K inspo.

Since she broke out in 2022 with her debut single 'Motorola,' the Vienna, Austria based artist has developed her sound across a steady stream of singles that paved the way to her debut album, Watching Strangers Smile (2023), her 2024 EP, Cowgirl In A Cowboy World, signing with (slowplay/Interscope Records/Bamboo Artists) in 2025, and soon, her sophomore studio album. The project will bridge Filly's two emotional poles: her hyperbolic alien persona, anchored in high BPMs and a larger-than-life presence, and the human behind the green face paint who's ready to scale back the spectacle and show another side of herself in the process.

Over the summer, the Vienna-based singer/songwriter/DJ/producer took her singular brand of sound to Lollapalooza Berlin. Come fall, she'll expand her road resume again by supporting SOPHIE & THE GIANTS on five dates of their November European tour. Whether on a festival bill or behind a club's decks, Filly brings her world with her. In it, you'll always find a bit of your own.

Photo Credit: Lili Duncan









Photo Credit: Lili Duncan

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 15 Hrs 15 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone