Ferris & Sylvester Release New Single 'Knock You Down'

Ferris & Sylvester have released their brand new single 'Knock You Down', the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming EP I Should Be On A Train out October 2nd via LAB Records. The video premiered with Far Out Magazine who called the song "gorgeous... an absolute sonic delight".



'Knock You Down' is a coming of age anthem, which finds Ferris & Sylvester using Mellotron flutes and cellos to inject a wistful psychedelic touch into their unique blend of folk, blues and Americana. The nostalgic accompanying video sees the band recording the song in their home studio. Shot on film, it captures their creative process, including Archie tracking drums in the living room and Issy dancing through her vocal take.



Regarding the song Ferris & Sylvester say, "We are so excited to have this song out in the world. We decided to take this somewhere different, away from anything we have done before. For us it feels like the most personal song from the collection, referencing our own childhood nostalgia, like learning about Vikings and pink icing on Fridays.



"There's such a pressure on people to reach their goals and dreams as quickly as possible. It can make you feel older than you are, wishing that you could be younger, braver and more free. Making this one was a lot of fun and we hope it awakens the confident, daring child inside the listener."



'Knock You Down' follows the release of the EP's lead single and title track 'I Should Be On A Train' earlier this month. The explosive blues ballad was quick to draw great praise, including strong support from Bob Harris on his Radio 2 show, while it led BBC Introducing South West to feature the band as their 'Artist Of The Week'. Ferris & Sylvester were featured as 'Legends Of The Future' by Sunday People and the song has continued to receive critical praise from the likes of American Songwriter, Maverick Magazine and many more.



The forthcoming I Should Be On A Train EP also features the previously released single 'Everyone Is Home', described by Clash Magazine as "the duo's very own isolation anthem", as well the brand new song 'Good Man' with its groove-laden riffs and Ravi Shankar influences. The EP closes with a cover of The Beatles' 'With A Little Help From My Friends', inspired by their lockdown livestreams where they shared a new cover every week with their fans and also raised money to help local venues stay in business via the Music Venue Trust, of which they are patrons.



The I Should Be On A Train EP finds Ferris & Sylvester thriving in the world's state of transition, taking the opportunity to explore new territories, spurred on by the success of the past and looking forward to the future.



Ferris & Sylvester have made a distinct mark on the live scene both in the UK and across the Atlantic. This is set to continue in 2021 as they have announced their largest headline shows for next year. The band will tour the UK throughout February and March, with a London headline show at Lafayette on March 1st. The band will then head off for a six date tour across the US and Canada. Tickets are available here and full tour dates can be found below.

Watch the video for "Knock You Down" below.



UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES



FEBRUARY

25th - Exeter, Cavern

26th - Nottingham, Metronome

28th - Brighton, Green Door Store



MARCH

1st - London, Lafayette

3rd - Manchester, Night & Day

4th - Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

6th - Glasgow, King Tuts

7th - Bristol, The Exchange



US & CANADA HEADLINE TOUR DATES

MARCH

25th - Los Angeles, Hotel Café

27th - Chicago, Martyr's

30th - Nashville, High Watt



APRIL

1st - Washington DC, Songbyrd

2nd - New York City, Rockwood Music Hall

3rd - Toronto, Drake Hotel

