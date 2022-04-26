Female President Releases New Single 'Nine Nineteen'

An American family trio inspired by the early roots of rock and roll; simplistic riffs that give rhythm and dynamics that reach a peak. Started during the pandemic as a way to deal with canceled tours and closed venues, Female President writes songs with honest value and an emotional vibe you can rock out and enjoy.

Combining their unique playing styles and genuine love of music, Female President is an energetic modern rock band with a sound all their own. "Nine Nineteen" is a soulful rock song that details the battle of the head and the heart.

Rolling down a dark southern road, surrounded by swamps and finding his way back to the light. You can find the single on all streaming services and it's available to purchase and download on Bandcamp. Soon the band will be releasing new merchandise as well as a fantastic music video.

Dréa Atkins (of Farewell Albatross), Johnny Moss (of DSR) and Jasper Cunningham (of Vacant Lights) formed the band during the summer of 2020. Female President will release her next full EP in June 2022. The EP is dedicated to loss . from many family and community members in the past year, including Dréa's father.

Watch the music video for the new single here: