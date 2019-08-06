Female-Fronted Symphonic Groove Metal Band Tulip Announce Tour with Evergrey

Hot off the heels of their debut self-titled EP release, female-fronted Symphonic groove metal band, TULIP, have announced a North American summer tour with Swedish melodic-metal band EVERGREY. TULIP will kick off the tour on August 23rd in Los Angeles, Ca at The Satellite.

Stay tuned for news on further tour dates and full-length release coming Fall 2019.

A band following no stereotypes. A lineup with no limitations. Texan based 'Tulip' deliver their own taste of symphonic metal, spearheaded by ex-professional opera vocalist Ashleigh Semkiw, and Colin Parrish on guitar.

Having only emerged in September 2018, the members of Tulip are no stranger to the music scene, having performed for a decade worldwide in their respective past acts; Ashleigh in professional opera, Brandon with ONI throughout Europe alongside the likes of Children of Bodom and Lamb Of God, Ryan sessioning across USA and Canada, and co-lead member Colin having performed across a plethora of recordings and live shows.

TULIP', their self-titled debut EP (released September 2018) was self written, recorded and mixed, and was mastered by the legendary Troy Glessner (Devin Townsend, New Found Glory, Disturbed & many more), and delivers symphonic metal with modern groove oriented guitars and drums.

In recent months, through relentless efforts and determination, Tulip's debut music videos have gained momentum throughout the world, with 10's of thousands of views, resulting in the signing to a worldwide booking agency, and the announcement of their debut tour supporting Swedish melodic-metal outfit Evergrey.

TULIP on tour with Evergrey:

8/23/2019 Los Angeles, CA The Satellite

8/24/2019 San Jose, CA The Ritz

8/25/2019 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

8/27/2019 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom - TBA

8/28/2019 Seattle, WA Club Sur

8/30/2019 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

8/31/2019 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

9/2/2019 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

9/3/2019 Austin, TX Come and Take It Live

9/8/2019 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground





