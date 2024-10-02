Faye Webster Releases New Single 'After The First Kiss'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Faye Webster releases a brand new single, “After The First Kiss.” The song contains all the hallmarks of a classic Faye Webster song. Simplicity and repetition meet the romantic sweep of strings, nylon guitar and piano while Webster's gorgeously nuanced vocal performance tries to make sense of new love.

“After the First Kiss” is released in conjunction with a companion music video directed by long-time collaborator and Brain Dead founder Kyle Ng. The action features opposing LARPing teams entering battle led by Webster and fellow musician Deb Never.

The track also coincides with the closing of her sold out North American tour in support of her most recent album, Underdressed At The Symphony. After a summer playing festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and more, she embarked on her largest tour ever playing stops such as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, two nights at The Ryman in Nashville, and more. The tour saw guest appearances from friends and collaborators like Lil Yachty, Daniel Caesar, and Mei Ehara along the way.

Faye Webster made her network television debut this summer, performing “But Not Kiss” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The highlight from her acclaimed new album, Underdressed at the Symphony, was brought to life in the show’s studio by Faye and her 4 piece band, complete with bubbles and washing machines.

Underdressed at the Symphony, out now on Secretly Canadian, is one of 2024’s most acclaimed albums, landing on Best of 2024 so far lists from Rolling Stone, Consequence, Paste, SPIN, UPROXX, and more, and praised by outlets like The New York Times, who profiled Webster, praised the album’s ability to “walk the line between indie-rock and country.”

Tour Dates:

10/3 - The Union - Salt Lake City, UT * - SOLD OUT

10/4 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO *

11/15 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego CA ^

* w/ Miya Folick

^ with Laila!

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

Comments