Fassine Announce 'Forge' LP via Trapped Animal Records/Cargo Records

Fassine's third album FORGE (March 27), and first on Trapped Animal Records & Cargo Records, is a tribute to the unassuming heroes on the fringes of society. The band shares, "FORGE' is about the small pockets of communities that are overlooked, unheard, ignored."Sweet and aggressive, new single "Bloom" is a response to the obsession of perceived beauty in perfection. Addressing this disconnect, the band asks if something is more beautiful when it is broken.

The new collection is bolder than ever, elevating the London trio's distinctive take on electronic music with heavier, more aggressive instrumentation. Presenting a cover song on their last album, the band follows suit on this record with "Max", a song by award-winning Italian singer, pianist and composer Paolo Conte with guest vocals from Italy's Fabrizio Pagni (Arqtic, Zen Circus). Fassine has garnered acclaim from The Guardian, The Independent, Clash and more with comparisons spanning Trent Reznor to Berlin-era Bowie.



Album track "Perfectly Planned" is inspired by Fassine's real life hero, Hannah Hauxwell, a Yorkshire farmer who led a challenging and isolated existence, caring for elderly relatives while running her farm in extreme conditions. She became an overnight celebrity when, after appearing in an ITV documentary, her virtues of hard work without any complaints or expectation of praise, identified with the masses. Meanwhile "Hellsto" extols the working women of WW1 and WW2, who often go nameless.



Since their last release, Fassine's XTC cover of "That Wave" appeared on the Sky Arts documentary on the seminal band, This Is Pop. Their track "Whatever It Takes To Help You Sleep" played as the backdrop to Netflix's first feature film "Velvet Buzzsaw", and "Leaves" was featured on Oprah Winfrey's Queen Sugar.



FORGE means 'to create something strong and enduring'. With this new album, Fassine has embodied the grit and grime of their personal heroes and wield an industrial and hard-hitting piece of craftsmanship.

FORGE tracklist:

1. Forge

2. Limbs

3. Magpie

4. Perfectly Planned

5. Migraine

6. Everyone Is Guilty To Me

7. Max

8. Bloom

9. Hellsto (The Sweetness Came For Us)

Photo Credit: Jimmy King





Related Articles View More Music Stories