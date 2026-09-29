Fake Names Share 'If You Could See Me Today' Lyric Video
The album PUNK RUINS features Brian Baker, Dennis Lyxzén, Michael Hampton, Johnny Temple, and Mario Rubalcaba.
Fake Names have shared a new video for their single 'If You Could See Me Today' ahead of their upcoming album Punk Ruins, out October 23. The track finds jangle pop emerging from the band's D.C. post-hardcore roots; crackling guitars meet gritty basslines and effortlessly magnetic vocals, as the band reflects on remnants of a distant past.
Fake Names consists of punk mainstays Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Dag Nasty, Bad Religion), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace, The Faith), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside), and new drummer Mario Rubalcaba (Rocket From The Crypt, Off!). Punk Ruins was produced by Matthew Bernhardt (Superchunk, Bob Mould) at Chicago's iconic Electrical Audio studios.
Despite each member's celebrated status, their collaboration feels unforced. 'There are no guardrails or perceived direction here and this just comes out,' shares Baker, emphasizing, 'this album is a collective expression, and a lot of the fun is seeing how the hell it is going to turn out.' The band's musicianship elevated Baker and Hampton's initial ideas, while giving Lyxzen room to explore vocal styles. 'I think that a lot of these songs give me an opportunity to sing in a way that nowadays I usually don't,' he explains, 'It's always cool to be able to experiment with your voice, melodic sensibility and language.' That creative freedom shines on tracks like the groove-driven 'Diamond Buzz' and the title track's undeniable D.C. hardcore sound, elevated by Lyxzén's belting vocals and razor-sharp hooks.
Fake Names is a 'mutual admiration society,' according to Baker, melding 70s UK punk with classic hardcore energy and dynamic guitar-driven power-pop. The band released their classic rock-leaning self-titled debut in 2020, followed by 2023's Expendables, produced by Adam 'Atom' Greenspan (IDLES, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), who helmed a sonically cleaner, richer sound for the group.
Fake Names will be heading out on tour in early 2027, with stops across Europe and the UK starting January 28. The US leg kicks off February 18 in Brooklyn, with stops in Washington, D.C. (2/19), Los Angeles (2/23), Chicago (2/27), and more. For additional information, visit https://fakenamesofficial.com/tour.
Fake Names 2027 Tour Dates
Jan 28 - Paris, France - Glazart
Jan 29 - Köln, Germany - Club Volta
Jan 30 - München, Germany - Backstage
Feb 1 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
Feb 2 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Šiška
Feb 3 - Wien, Austria - Arena Wien
Feb 5 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
Feb 6 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
Feb 7 - London, United Kingdom - Underworld
Feb 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Zone One at Elsewhere
Feb 19 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat
Feb 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brendas
Feb 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
Feb 26 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry
Feb 27 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
Feb 28 – Detroit, MI – El Club
Punk Ruins Tracklist
2. Good Old Days
3. Punk Ruins
4. Cover The Distance
5. What I Tell Myself
6. Diamond Buzz
7. Language Lost
8. Beautiful Scars
10. The Little Wonders
11. Scream
12. Paradise
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