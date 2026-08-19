CULT OF LUNA Share New Single "A Way Back" Ahead of IN THE SHADOW OF YOUR SHADOW LP

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Sweden's post-metal band Cult of Luna has shared its new single 'A Way Back' off the band's forthcoming tenth album In The Shadow Of Your Shadow, due out November 6th via RED CRK Recordings.

'I often find myself trying to describe a recurring feeling, the sensation of being lost, trapped, or both, and the struggle to find a way out,' explains the band's co-vocalist and guitarist Fredrik Kihlberg of one of the album's most hushed yet powerful moments. 'A way back to yourself, to a safe space, or simply finding a way to make it through when anxiety overwhelms you: at its core, that's what this song is about.' In The Shadow Of Your Shadow is now available for pre-save/pre-order.

'A Way Back' follows the album's crushing, visceral title track and lead single, which earned support from Metal Injection, Brooklyn Vegan, Kerrang!, New Noise Magazine, The PRP, Lambgoat, The Line of Best Fit, and many more.

There's no limit to Cult of Luna's creative vision. Inspired by hardcore, sludge metal, folk, art-rock and beyond, the Swedish band is regarded as one of the heaviest and most restless bands in alternative music. In the Shadow of Your Shadow is another bold leap into the black: possibly the darkest release to bear their name, and full of ideas that show they remain peerless 25 years into their career.

Hailing from Umeå, Sweden–home to fellow innovators Meshuggah and Refused–Cult of Luna built an ardent fanbase with their albums Cult Of Luna (2001) and The Beyond (2003), before Salvation (2004) catapulted them to global acclaim. The raw and vast Somewhere Along the Highway (2006) won Sweden's P3 Gold Award for Best Rock/Metal Album of the Year, and inspired the band to fully embrace their metal side for 2008's Eternal Kingdom. Each subsequent release added new shades to their sound: Vertikal (2013) took influence from industrial cityscapes; the Julie Christmas team-up Mariner (2016) was a space-metal rocket ride that got nominated for a Swedish Grammis Award; A Dawn to Fear (2019) was their longest standalone album to date; and The Long Road North (2022) featured contributions from musician/actor Mariam Wallentin as well as musician/composer Colin Stetson (Hereditary OST).

In the Shadow of Your Shadow–co-produced by Daniel Berglund, mixed by Magnus Lindberg, and featuring Joe Duplantier of Gojira on the standout track 'Sadness Will Reign'–is a 71-minute release that channels recent experiences of loss into a bleak set of songs. In the Shadow of Your Shadow is brimming with Cult of Luna's signature ferocity, but also finds the band broadening their own horizons.

'Stagnation is the only thing that scares me,' states singer/guitarist/co-founder Johannes Persson. 'I've said this in every interview I've done for the past 25 years: I don't care whether or not people think we're repeating ourselves. As long as we feel like we aren't, we will continue to do this.'

Tracklist

1. In the Shadow of Your Shadow

2. Sadness Will Reign (feat. Joe Duplantier)

3. Landby

4. Breach

5. The Rift

6. A Way Back

7. One More Day (feat. David Eugene Edwards)

8. From Grey to Black

9. Burial

Cult of Luna Live Dates

08/22 - Bristol, UK - ArcTanGent Festival

11/07 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival

More information is available at Cult of Luna's website, Instagram, and Bandcamp.

Photo Credit: Chad Michael Ward



Photo Credit: Chad Michael Ward

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