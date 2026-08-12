Still Insane Releases New Single DO WHAT YOU WANT

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Québec City melodic punk band STILL INSANE has released DO WHAT YOU WANT, the third and final single from its upcoming album WHEN FRIENDSHIP'S NOT ENOUGH, set to arrive via Thousand Islands Records. The song addresses resisting outside pressure to conform to others' expectations, delivered through the band's fast, direct sound.

Fast, direct and unapologetic, 'Do What You Want' is a call to take control of your own life. The track pushes back against those who try to dictate someone else's choices—even the people closest to them—and captures the moment when breaking free becomes more important than meeting other people's expectations.

''Do What You Want' is a reminder that no one gets to choose your path or speak for you,' the band says. 'It's about breaking the chains holding you back, shutting out the voices trying to steer your life and living on your own terms.'

Fueled by urgent riffs and an instantly memorable chorus, 'Do What You Want' offers one final preview of When Friendship's Not Enough, an album that finds Still Insane entering their third decade with the same honesty, energy and no-frills approach that has defined them from the beginning.

Formed in Québec City in 2006, Still Insane has spent two decades delivering fast, melodic punk rock rooted in the energy and immediacy of skate punk. Fronted by vocalist Eric Dorval and signed to Thousand Islands Records, the band has built their catalog through releases including Friends & Family and a steady run of hard-charging singles.

Along the way, Still Insane has shared stages with some of punk rock's most influential bands, including NOFX, Bad Religion, Millencolin and Guttermouth. Rather than looking backward, When Friendship's Not Enough channels that history into a collection of songs designed to feel immediate, alive and loud.

Every track brings its own pace, personality and impact, tied together by fast riffs, catchy choruses and zero wasted words. It is Still Insane exactly as they are: direct, unfiltered and ready to be played at full volume.

Sometimes friendship is enough—and sometimes it isn't.

When Friendship's Not Enough arrives September 4 via Thousand Islands Records.

When Friendship's Not Enough Track Listing

Intro

When Friendship's Not Enough

Do What You Want

Another War

Not Insane at All

Together

Don't Trust Anyone… Especially Me

Missed It Again

Hit the Snare

Keep It Simple

Truth Burns Both

Ride the River

Still Insane

Eric Dorval — Vocals

Jean-Sébastien Arsenault — Guitar and Backing Vocals

Stéphane Coulombe — Bass

Sylvain Labrecque — Drums

WHEN FRIENDSHIP'S NOT ENOUGH marks a new chapter for STILL INSANE, formed in Québec City in 2006 and fronted by vocalist Eric Dorval. The band, signed to Thousand Islands Records, has previously shared stages with NOFX, Bad Religion, Millencolin and Guttermouth, and built its catalog through releases including FRIENDS & FAMILY.

Photo Credit: Alexandre Charron



Photo Credit: Alexandre Charron

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