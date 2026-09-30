Fake Names Release New Single 'If You Could See Me Today'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Punk collective Fake Names have shared a new video for their single 'If You Could See Me Today' ahead of their upcoming album Punk Ruins, out October 23. The track finds jangle pop emerging from the band's D.C. post-hardcore roots, crackling guitars meeting a gritty bassline, and effortlessly magnetic vocals, as the band reflects on remnants of a distant past.

Fake Names consists of punk mainstays Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Dag Nasty, Bad Religion), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace, The Faith), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside), and new drummer Mario Rubalcaba (Rocket From The Crypt, OFF!). Punk Ruins was produced by Matthew Bernhardt (Superchunk, Bob Mould) at Chicago's Electrical Audio studios.

Despite each member's celebrated status, their collaboration feels unforced. 'There are no guardrails or perceived direction here and this just comes out,' shares Baker, emphasizing, 'this album is a collective expression, and a lot of the fun is seeing how the hell it is going to turn out.' The band's musicianship elevated Baker and Hampton's initial ideas, while giving Lyxzén room to explore vocal styles. 'I think that a lot of these songs give me an opportunity to sing in a way that nowadays I usually don't,' he explains, 'It's always cool to be able to experiment with your voice, melodic sensibility and language.' That creative freedom shines on tracks like the groove driven 'Diamond Buzz' and the title track's undeniable D.C. hardcore sound, elevated by Lyxzén's belting vocals and razor-sharp hooks.

Fake Names is a 'mutual admiration society,' according to Baker, melding 70's UK punk with classic hardcore energy and dynamic guitar-driven power-pop. The band released their classic rock-leaning self-titled debut in 2020, followed by 2023's Expendables, produced by Adam 'Atom' Greenspan (IDLES, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), who helmed a sonically cleaner, richer sound for the group.

Fake Names will be heading out on tour in early 2027, with stops across Europe and the UK starting January 26. For additional information, visit https://fakenamesofficial.com/tour.

Fake Names 2027 Tour Dates

Jan 26 – Umea, Sweden – Umea Stage

Jan 28 - Paris, France - Glazart

Jan 29 - Köln, Germany - Club Volta

Jan 30 - München, Germany - Backstage

Feb 1 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

Feb 2 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Šiška

Feb 3 - Wien, Austria - Arena Wien

Feb 5 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

Feb 6 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

Feb 7 - London, United Kingdom - Underworld

Punk Ruins Tracklist

1. Until It's Normal

2. Good Old Days

3. Punk Ruins

4. Cover The Distance

5. What I Tell Myself

6. Diamond Buzz

7. Language Lost

8. Beautiful Scars

9. If You Could See Me Today

10. The Little Wonders

11. Scream

12. Paradise

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 16 Hrs 35 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me