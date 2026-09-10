FRIENDS OF JESSE MALIN: I WOULD DO IT FOR YOU – VOL. 1 to Arrive via Wicked Cool Records

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A new tribute album honoring Jesse Malin's songbook is set for release via Wicked Cool Records. Friends Of Jesse Malin – I Would Do It For You Vol. 1 features contributions from artists including GOGOL BORDELLO, DEAD MILKMEN, Bebe Buell and many more, each taking on a song from Malin's extensive catalog. The album also marks the return of influential New York alternative rock band Das Damen, whose version of 'Don't Let Them Take You Down (Beautiful Day!)' is the band's first newly released recording in 35 years.

One of the album's focus tracks is Prima Donna's 'Everybody Wants To Rock And Roll,' a fast, loud take on a song that feels right at home in the Los Angeles band's world.

For Prima Donna frontman Kevin Preston, the connection to Malin goes back years. Preston has cited seeing Green Day with Malin's D Generation opening as a formative rock show, and the relationship eventually came full circle: Preston, who has toured as a guitarist with Green Day, recently joined Malin onstage in Los Angeles to perform 'Everybody Wants To Rock And Roll.'

That history gives Prima Donna's recording a little more weight than the average cover. Both artists come from a similar place — punk, glam, power pop and straight-ahead rock 'n' roll, with big songs at the center of it all. Clocking in at just 2:27, Prima Donna's version gets in, turns it up and gets out.

Friends Of Jesse Malin – I Would Do It For You Vol. 1 began as a tribute to Malin but quickly grew well beyond the scope of a single album. Nearly 80 songs have now been recorded by artists from throughout Jesse's musical life, resulting in a planned two-volume series.

'Friends, collaborators, and artists from every corner of Jesse's world wanted to be involved,' says Hysen. 'The songs just kept coming. What started as a single collection quickly grew into something much bigger, encompassing almost the entire Malinverse. We're excited that this is only the first chapter.'

Malin continues his recovery from the rare spinal stroke he suffered in 2023, which left him paralyzed from the waist down. Since then, he has made a remarkable return to public life and the stage, including two sold-out shows at New York City's Beacon Theatre and his Off-Broadway show Silver Manhattan.

More than a traditional tribute record, I Would Do It For You shows just how far Malin's songs and friendships have traveled. Punk lifers, singer-songwriters, underground heroes and longtime collaborators all show up here, but the record never feels like a museum piece. These are Jesse's songs being played by people who know him, love the music and have their own history with it.

Friends Of Jesse Malin – I Would Do It For You Vol. 1 will be available digitally, on vinyl and as a deluxe double-CD edition. The vinyl features 12 tracks and includes a download code for the complete 26-song digital collection, while the CD edition includes all 26 songs across two discs.

A second volume is also planned, with Thurston Moore, Willie Nile and many more among the artists set to appear.

About Jesse Malin

Hailed by Rolling Stone as 'a gritty troubadour of the streets,' Jesse Malin first made his mark fronting New York punk band D Generation before launching a solo career with 2003's The Fine Art Of Self Destruction.

Across eight solo albums, Malin has carried the spirit of New York rock 'n' roll forward while building a community that reaches well beyond any one scene. His songs have been covered by Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, Green Day, Elvis Costello, Bleachers, Counting Crows and others.

In 2023, Malin suffered a rare spinal stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down. He later returned to the stage for two sold-out nights at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

In 2026, Malin made his Off-Broadway debut with Silver Manhattan, written by Malin and Lauren Ludwig and produced by ArKtype and David Bason. The show was nominated for a 2026 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book of a Musical. His first book, Almost Grown: A New York Memoir, is out now via Akashic Books.

Friends Of Jesse Malin: I Would Do It For You – Vol. 1 (Digital / Deluxe Double-CD Track Listing)

Amanda Cross – 'Shining Down'

Bebe Buell – 'Dance With The System'

Trapper Schoepp – 'Almost Grown'

Valley Lodge – 'Too Loose'

Danny Sage – 'I Would Do It For You'

James Maddock – 'Bar Life'

Gogol Bordello – 'Here's The Situation'

Ursa Minor – 'Keep On Burning'

Sami Yaffa – 'Black Haired Girl'

Prima Donna – 'Everybody Wants To Rock And Roll'

Das Damen – 'Don't Let Them Take You Down (Beautiful Day!)'

Rene & Grace Mata – 'Broken Radio'

Dead Milkmen – 'She Don't Love Me Now'

Cat Popper & Sasha Dobson – 'Brooklyn'

Robinlee Garber – 'Cigarettes and Violets'

The Seashore Sharks featuring Jesse and Alexei Sanoff – 'In The Summer'

Derek Cruz – 'Silver Manhattan'

Jill Fiore – 'Since You're In Love'

Matt Madly & Co. – 'NY Nights'

Davey La – 'Ameri'ka'

American Dream – 'Xmas'

Joe McGinty – 'Wendy'

Randy Schrager – 'Burning The Bowery'

Stephen Chopek – 'High Lonesome'

Ben Foley – 'She's So Dangerous'

Kelley Swindall – 'You Know It's Dark When Atheists Start To Pray'

Vinyl Edition

Side A

Amanda Cross – 'Shining Down'

Bebe Buell – 'Dance With The System'

Trapper Schoepp – 'Almost Grown'

Valley Lodge – 'Too Loose'

Danny Sage – 'I Would Do It For You'

James Maddock – 'Bar Life'

Side B

Gogol Bordello – 'Here's The Situation'

Ursa Minor – 'Keep On Burning'

Sami Yaffa – 'Black Haired Girl'

Prima Donna – 'Everybody Wants To Rock And Roll'

Das Damen – 'Don't Let Them Take You Down (Beautiful Day!)'

Rene & Grace Mata – 'Broken Radio'

Friends Of Jesse Malin – I Would Do It For You Vol. 1 can be pre-saved and pre-ordered at https://orcd.co/friendsofjesseiwoulddoitvol1.

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