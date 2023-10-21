FOGHAT's First New Album In Seven Years 'SONIC MOJO' Set For Release in November; New Single Now Out

The song is out now on all digital outlets and the video can be seen on the band's official YouTube page.  

Oct. 21, 2023

FOGHAT has released the third single, “I Don't Appreciate You,” which comes from their highly anticipated first new studio album in seven years, SONIC MOJO. This record is an eclectic blend of originals and some band favorites, and as the band declares, it is “Blues infused, with a healthy dose of Rock n' Roll and a bit of Country, too.”   

The song is out now on all digital outlets and the video can be seen on the band's official YouTube page.  

A limited number of autographed CDs and neon purple vinyl copies can be pre-ordered now on TalkShop.Live, where all four band members will be participating in a live interview with their good friend and host Steve Harkins on Tuesday, October 24 at 5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET.  

SONIC MOJO is exactly what FOGHAT—founding drummer Roger Earl, guitarist/engineer/co-producer Bryan Bassett, bassist Rodney O'Quinn, lead singer/guitarist Scott Holt—will be bringing to their loyal fans on November 10 in the form of their new album on the band's label, Foghat Records, which is distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family). In Europe, the album will be released via Metalville Records. It will be available as a single CD with 12-tracks and a six-page digipak, as well as an 11-track, limited edition 180gram, neon purple vinyl with a gatefold jacket. Digital pre-orders are now available here (including CDs available on Amazon), while CD and vinyl and merchandise bundles are available to pre-order here.  

While the album's first two singles, “Drivin' On” and “She's a Little Bit of Everything” were co-written by the late Kim Simmonds from Savoy Brown, “I Don't Appreciate You” was brought to the table by Roger Earl and ultimately written by all four FOGHAT members. Don't bother asking Earl who it's about though. His lips are sealed.   

“This song was written about the most obnoxious people in our lives,” declares Earl, “but in the most polite-ful way! And as our lead singer Scott Holt says when he announces the song onstage, ‘it is the most polite F/U song you will ever hear!'”  

The band's been criss-crossing the U.S. for the past few months and playing the three singles live for fans and they've been surprisingly well-received. “It's always interesting playing new songs and watching the crowd reaction,” says Roger Earl. “It's been really good so far.”  

They're looking forward to celebrating the new music at two very special release party shows next month: November 12 in New York, NY at The Iridium and November 17 in San Juan Capistrano, CA at The Coach House. Ticket info for all of their upcoming shows can be found on Foghat.com.  

Foghat continues to appeal to fans of all ages because their music is timeless. They play with an energy that perpetuates youthful exuberance, no matter how old they may be. This band loves to play music. This band lives to play music. Those in the audience, whether they discovered Foghat in the video game Guitar Hero III, from the movie Dazed & Confused, or they discovered them when they purchased their 1972 debut album, knows they are the real deal. That's why a Foghat audience is so diverse, yet unified. Baby Boomers, Gen X'ers and Millennials and on down all come together with a single purpose when the band comes to town. They wanna boogie…and boogie they do!  

For Foghat fans, the announcement that a new album titled SONIC MOJO will be released November 10 is no surprise. They've learned to expect new releases from this band. SONIC MOJO will be met with the same enthusiasm and excitement as their other recent releases which include 2010's LAST TRAIN HOME, 2016's UNDER THE INFLUENCE, 2017's LIVE AT THE BELLY UP and 2021's 8 DAYS ON THE ROAD, which was recorded live at Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY. These releases join a long history of great music put out by the band.   Foghat began back in 1971 when Lonesome Dave Peverett and Roger Earl decided to leave Savoy Brown and start a band of their own. History has proven that this was a great decision. Over the years, Foghat has earned eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one double-Platinum record. As with any band that survives for over five decades, there have been ups and downs, and tragedies and triumphs. Through it all, they moved ahead in one form or another for only one reason: the Music. For Foghat, it's all about the music, always has been and always will be.  



