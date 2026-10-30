Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
FOGHAT Releases LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A. Triple Vinyl
The album features performances recorded across U.S. cities during the band's 2024 and 2025 tours.
FOGHAT's LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A. album is out now. After months of anticipation, three previously released singles, and extensive touring, FOGHAT--Roger Earl (founding drummer), Bryan Bassett (lead/slide guitar), Scott Holt (lead vocals/guitar), and Rodney O'Quinn (bass/vocals)--is celebrating the release of the triple-vinyl LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A., the band's first live album with the current lineup, out now on Foghat Records, distributed by Select-O-Hits, a division of Sun Records.
Written by the legendary bluesman Willie Dixon, the blues classic 'I Just Want to Make Love to You' became one of FOGHAT's signature songs when it was recorded for their very first album in 1972. They took that great Chicago blues tune, plugged in the guitars, turned up the volume, and gave it a little FOGHAT boogie. More than five decades later, they're still playing it, and audiences are still singing along.
There's also a special connection that goes far beyond the music. Over the years, FOGHAT had the honor of getting to know Willie Dixon, one of the true giants of American blues. His influence on this band has never faded. As the late Lonesome Dave Peverett introduced him when he came to see the band in Chicago in 1977, 'Without Willie Dixon, there would be no Rock n' Roll.'
The video for 'I Just Want to Make Love to You' features the live performance along with vintage photographs of the band, Willie Dixon, and memories from the band's 2023 visit to Willie Dixon's Blues Heaven Foundation, where they met Dixon's daughter, Jackie. Blues Heaven is located at the historic Chess Records building in Chicago dedicated to preserving the music and legacy of the blues.
LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A. is available here (CD/vinyl) and here (digital outlets), sold as two gold vinyl discs, along with a bonus third red vinyl disc (along with a double CD) that includes a reissue of the fan favorite Earl & the Agitators (aka FOGHAT) record, SHAKEN & STIRRED (produced/mixed/mastered by guitarist Bryan Bassett), which has never been available on vinyl until now.
A limited quantity of numbered and autographed copies of LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A. are still available on TalkShop.Live. On August 13, Roger Earl, Scott Holt, and Jason Peverett (Lonesome Dave's son), and a few selected fans appeared on the site's Rock & Roll Channel with host Steve Harkins for an in-depth discussion about the release and the band's career. The band joined Harkins again on October 14 to continue the celebration on TalkShop.live.
LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A. captures the first live album by the current FOGHAT lineup where they have always been at their absolute best, on stage. Recorded during performances in cities across America throughout the 2024 and 2025 tours, this collection features a band that continues to play with the passion, chemistry, and fire that has defined them since 1971. Featuring many live recordings being released for the first time, it is a testament to a group that continues performing. FOGHAT remains, as the release states, 'a great live rock & roll band.'
In 2014, Roger and Bryan met Scott Holt, who had toured and recorded with Buddy Guy for over a decade. They immediately hit it off and invited Scott to write some material and perform on their upcoming release, 2016's UNDER THE INFLUENCE. They ended up writing 17 songs. The following year brought an unexpected opportunity. Tom Mix--winner of FOGHAT's lyric-writing contest while serving as a pilot in Afghanistan--had returned home and was attending the Dark Horse Institute in Franklin, TN. As part of the student's graduation project, he invited the band to record at the school's professional studio. The students would mix the recordings, and the band would keep the masters.
Over the next several days, even more songs were written and recorded. One evening, while enjoying a bottle of Foghat Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, guitarist Bryan Bassett jokingly suggested the name, Earl & the Agitators, and it stuck. The band began playing shows, often opening for FOGHAT itself. In 2018, the music was released online as SHAKEN & STIRRED and has been a fan favorite ever since.
'I love playing with this band,' says Roger Earl. 'We have a blast on stage and off. These songs reflect how we enjoy making music together, and I love the fact that many of these songs have never been recorded live.'
As Scott Holt continues, 'Making music with these guys is one of the high points in my life and you can hear the joy and passion in every groove of this record! Foghat has always been a band of the people and playing live is what we're here for. This record is a document of that love!'
'We had a great run of shows that our FOH recorded every night,' says Rodney O'Quinn. 'We're super excited to release this live album that captured the energy and excitement of multiple shows across the country. This album is what we do, 'We're Live and Loud across the USA!''
'It is very rare at this point in one's career that you get to play with a band of brothers who soon become family,' declares Bryan Bassett. 'A close group of people who make music, write songs, and have a good time. I have had this experience over the past 35 years thanks initially to Lonesome Dave in 1991, and since 1999 to Roger. But it is particularly special with this group of guys. When I first met Scott in 2014, we became instant friends and brothers and together with Roger wrote so many songs that we created a spinoff band called Earl & the Agitators! And with Rodney on bass, an incredible bass player and human being, I could not ask for better band mates. This record is a collection of our best performances and gives you a glimpse into just how much fun we have on stage. Thank you to my brothers and sisters!'
Tracklist
Disc 1 and 2 (LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A., including the cities where the songs were recorded):
Side A:
My Babe (Ferndale, WA)
Drivin' On (Miami, OK)
Road Fever (Atlantic City, NJ)
She's a Little Bit of Everything (Atlantic City, NJ)
Side B:
Let Me Love You Baby (Atlantic City, NJ)
Black Days & Blue Nights (Indianapolis, IN)
Home in My Hand (Great Falls, MT)
Slipped, Tripped, Fell in Love (Miami, OK)
Side C:
It Hurts Me Too (Tracy, CA)
Hold to Hide In (Great Falls, MT)
Somebody's Been Sleeping in My Bed (Bethlehem, PA)
Third Time Lucky (Great Falls, MT)
Side D:
Sweet Home Chicago (Atlantic City, NJ)
I Just Want to Make Love to You (Miami, OK)
Disc 3 (SHAKEN & STIRRED -- Earl & The Agitators):
Side E:
Guess Things Happen That Wat
Where's the Rock n' Roll
Linda Lu
Upside of Lonely
Honey Do List
Side F:
Wild Horses (Live)
Love Isn't Kind
Hi-Heel Sneakers
Shaky Ground (Live)
Credits
LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A.
Roger Earl – Drums
Scott Holt – Lead Vocals/Guitar
Bryan Bassett – Slide/Lead Guitar
Rodney O'Quinn – Bass and Lead/Background Vocals
Eddie LeFebvre – Percussion/Background Vocals
SHAKEN & STIRRED -- Earl & The Agitators (aka Foghat):
Roger Earl – Drums
Scott Holt – Lead Vocals/Guitar
Bryan Bassett – Slide/Lead Guitar
Rodney O'Quinn – Bass and Lead/Background Vocals
Craig MacGregor – Bass
Mark Petrocelli – Percussion (live tracks)
Tony Bullard – Guitar (live tracks)
In touring news, FOGHAT will co-headline a spring tour with Nazareth, with some shows already announced. Check the band's full itinerary below and on their official website.
Tour Dates
2026:
Fri 10/30 Hopewell, VA Beacon Theatre
Sat 11/14 St Charles, IL Arcada Theatre
Fri 11/20 St Louis, MO The Pageant
2027:
Fri 1/15 Cedar Rapids, IA Cedar Crossing Casino
Sat 1/23 Bloomington, IL Bloomington Center For The Performing Arts
Sat 2/6 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino (with The Marshall Tucker Band)
Fri 2/19 Toppenish, WA Legends Casino Hotel Event Center (with Blue Oyster Cult)
Fri 3/19 Abilene, TX Outlaws And Legends Music Fest
Sat 4/3 Portsmouth, OH Vern Rife Performing Arts Center
Fri 4/30 Fort Yates, ND Prairie Knights Casino & Resort (with Nazareth)
Sat 5/8 Wabash, IN Honeywell A&E - The Ford Theater (with Nazareth)
Sat 5/22 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre (with Nazareth)
Photo Credit: Foghat):
Photo Credit: Foghat):
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