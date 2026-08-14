Photos: FOGHAT to Release LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A. Triple Vinyl

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

FOGHAT is set to release LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A., the band's first live album to feature its current lineup of Roger Earl, Bryan Bassett, Scott Holt, and Rodney O'Quinn. The triple vinyl collection, due out on Foghat Records through Select-O-Hits, gathers performances recorded across U.S. cities during the band's 2024 and 2025 tours.

Photo Credit: Foghat):







More than 55 years after forming in the U.K., FOGHAT—Roger Earl (founding drummer), Bryan Bassett (lead/slide guitar), Scott Holt (lead vocals/guitar), and Rodney O'Quinn (bass/vocals)—remains one of rock & roll's hardest working and most respected live bands. Throughout their 2025 'Slow Ride 50th Anniversary Tour' and in-progress 2026 'Twang & Bang Tour,' FOGHAT has kept the wheels turning with performances across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe, as well as their grand return to the U.K. after 52 years, bringing all audiences the unmistakable blend of blues, boogie, and straight-ahead rock that has become the band's trademark thanks to their classic hits 'Fool for the City,' 'Slow Ride,' and 'I Just Wanna Make Love To You,' among many others.

As they look ahead to 2027, FOGHAT is bringing their live show from the stage to speakers with their new triple vinyl release, LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A., which is due out October 30 on the band's label, Foghat Records, distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family). It will be sold as two gold vinyl discs, along with a bonus third red vinyl disc that will include a reissue of the fan favorite Earl & the Agitators (aka FOGHAT) record, SHAKEN & STIRRED (produced/mixed/mastered by guitarist Bryan Bassett), which has never been available on vinyl until now.

The first single, 'My Babe,' was released today on all digital outlets.

LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A. captures the first live album by the current FOGHAT lineup where they have always been at their absolute best, on stage. Recorded during performances in cities across America throughout the 2024 and 2025 tours, this powerful collection highlights a band that continues to play with the passion, chemistry, and fire that has defined them since 1971. Featuring many live recordings being released for the first time, it's a testament to a group that refuses to slow down. Instead, FOGHAT remains exactly what it has always been: a great live rock & roll band.

In 2014, Roger and Bryan met Scott Holt, who had toured and recorded with Buddy Guy for over a decade. They immediately hit it off and invited Scott to write some material and perform on their upcoming release, 2016's UNDER THE INFLUENCE. They ended up writing 17 songs! The following year brought an unexpected opportunity. Tom Mix—winner of FOGHAT's lyric-writing contest while serving as a pilot in Afghanistan—had returned home and was attending the Dark Horse Institute in Franklin, TN. As part of the student's graduation project, he invited the band to record at the school's professional studio. The students would mix the recordings, and the band would keep the masters.

Over the next several days, even more songs were written and recorded. One evening, while enjoying a bottle of Foghat Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, guitarist Bryan Bassett jokingly suggested the name, Earl & the Agitators, and it stuck. The band began playing shows, often opening for FOGHAT itself. In 2018, the music was released online as SHAKEN & STIRRED and has been a fan favorite ever since.

FOGHAT is still making chart-topping music and touring relentlessly over 50 years later. Their latest studio album, SONIC MOJO, was released November 10, 2023, and remained on the Billboard Top 10 'Blues Albums' chart for 34 weeks, including two weeks at #1. It is the first time the band has ever landed at #1 on any of Billboard's charts after a new album release. Even 'Slow Ride' had never reached #1. SONIC MOJO is available in various formats, including a single CD boasting 12 electrifying tracks in a stunning six-page digipak and digital copies. For vinyl enthusiasts, there's a limited edition 180gram, neon purple vinyl version featuring 11 tracks and a gatefold jacket.

Included in the LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A. packaging is a special message from Roger Earl:

'People often ask me if we're ever going to slow down. The answer is… not yet!

The performances on this album were recorded in cities across the United States during the past two years. We didn't set out to make a live record--we simply wanted to capture Foghat doing what we've always loved to do: playing live. Most of these songs have never been released as official live recordings before, and I think they show where the band is today.

For the second disc, we wanted to include something that many people may not realize is also part of the Foghat story. Earl and The Agitators isn't another band – it's us.

Whether you know us as Foghat or Earl & The Agitators, it's always been about playing music we believe in and sharing it with people who love it as much as we do. Thank you for coming along with us on this incredible journey. We couldn't have done it without your support, and we hope these recordings bring you as much enjoyment as we've had making them.

See you down the road…'

Tracklist

Disc 1 and 2 (LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A., including the cities where the songs were recorded):

Side A:

1. My Babe (Ferndale, WA)

2. Drivin' On (Miami, OK)

3. Road Fever (Atlantic City, NJ)

4. She's a Little Bit of Everything (Atlantic City, NJ)

Side B:

1. Let Me Love You Baby (Atlantic City, NJ)

2. Black Days & Blue Nights (Indianapolis, IN)

3. Home in My Hand (Great Falls, MT)

4. Slipped, Tripped, Fell in Love (Miami, OK)

Side C:

1. It Hurts Me Too (Tracy, CA)

2. Hold to Hide In (Great Falls, MT)

3. Somebody's Been Sleeping in My Bed (Bethlehem, PA)

4. Third Time Lucky (Great Falls, MT)

Side D:

1. Sweet Home Chicago (Atlantic City, NJ)

2. I Just Want to Make Love to You (Miami, OK)

Disc 3 (SHAKEN & STIRRED -- Earl & The Agitators):

Side E:

1. Guess Things Happen That Wat

2. Where's the Rock n' Roll

3. Linda Lu

4. Upside of Lonely

5. Honey Do List

Side F:

1. Wild Horses (Live)

2. Love Isn't Kind

3. Hi-Heel Sneakers

4. Shaky Ground (Live)

LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A.

Roger Earl – Drums

Scott Holt – Lead Vocals/Guitar

Bryan Bassett – Slide/Lead Guitar

Rodney O'Quinn – Bass and Lead/Background Vocals

Eddie LeFebvre – Percussion/Background Vocals

SHAKEN & STIRRED -- Earl & The Agitators (aka Foghat)

Roger Earl – Drums

Scott Holt – Lead Vocals/Guitar

Bryan Bassett – Slide/Lead Guitar

Rodney O'Quinn – Bass and Lead/Background Vocals

Craig McGregor – Bass

Mark Petrocelli – Percussion (live tracks)

Tony Bullard – Guitar (live tracks)

Tour Dates

Fri 8/28 Lincoln Park, MI Lincoln Park Days Festival

Sat 8/29 Louisville, KY Kentucky State Fair

Fri 10/2 Murphys, CA Ironstone Amphitheatre

Sat 10/3 Madera, CA ApCal Rock N' Ranch

Sat 10/10 Dodge City, KS United Wireless Arena

Thu 10/15 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Fri 10/16 New Haven, CT Toad's Place

Thu 10/22 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

Fri 10/30 Hopewell, VA The Beacon Theatre

Sat 11/14 St Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

Fri 11/20 St Louis, MO The Pageant

Sat 4/03/27 Portsmouth, OH Vern Riffe Performing Arts Center

The release will be sold as two gold vinyl discs paired with a bonus red vinyl disc containing the first-ever vinyl pressing of SHAKEN & STIRRED, the record by Earl & the Agitators, produced, mixed, and mastered by guitarist Bryan Bassett. The album's first single, My Babe, is available now on digital platforms, and FOGHAT continues to tour behind its Twang & Bang Tour dates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe.



Photo Credit: Foghat):

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...