FLG Records Releases New Music from THE HOWLERS, Corella, Kid Bookie

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Independent record label FLG Records is celebrating a number of new releases as September comes to a close. Earlier this month The Howlers debuted the final single from their forthcoming album, Corella released their sophomore record, and Kid Bookie dropped a new collaboration in anticipation of his upcoming album. Stay up to date on the label's latest at FLG Records.

The Howlers have delivered one last hit of adrenaline ahead of their sophomore album Heavy (out October 9th) with the release of final single 'D.R.I.V.E.'. The track caps off a huge run for the band, who've spent the past few months tearing through UK + European stages alongside Alice Cooper, ZZ Top, Deep Purple and Wolfmother.

Forthcoming album Heavy was born from one of the darkest periods of frontman Adam Young's life: a prolonged health scare that brought him close to losing his life on multiple occasions - no diagnosis, no answers, and medication that simply wasn't working.

Heavy can be pre-ordered here.

Corella have released their highly anticipated sophomore album A Beautiful World To Lose, featuring recent single 'Lost A Friend'. Produced by Grammy-winning Jason Perry (The Molotovs, McFly, Don Broco) the album buzzes with energy as Corella's songwriting and musicianship are taken to grand new heights. The themes cover loss, heartbreak and disillusionment, as the album tracks a generation's frustration and apathy over the things that are out of our control.

A Beautiful World To Lose reached No.1 in the UK Independent Breakers Chart and can be streamed or purchased here.

Kid Bookie recently debuted his new single 'Familiar (ft. Lady Leshur)', taken from his forthcoming album Cheaper Than Therapy II (out October 9th). 'Familiar' is Bookie at his most exposed - trading some of his trademark aggression for a deeply human exploration of love, loss and the dangerous comfort of becoming too familiar with someone.

Cheaper Than Therapy II can be pre-ordered here.

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