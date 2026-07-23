Corella to Release New Single 'Thunder Strike' and Announce Live Dates

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Corella is set to release a new single titled Thunder Strike alongside an announcement of upcoming live dates, according to a new press release from the band's team.

Photo Credit: Charles Agall

Corella have released the brand new single 'Thunder Strike', the latest song to be taken from their forthcoming second album A Beautiful World To Lose out September 18th via FLG.

'Thunder Strike' is a menacing and anthemic indie rock song written with Circa Waves frontman Kieran Shudall. The indie powerhouses have come together to create a song which captures the fun, chaotic and bumpy ride of life in a band, and the passion which keeps that scorching flame alive.

The video, directed by award-winning Giles Edward-N (Coldplay, Bad Boy Chiller Crew), reflects this excitement and chaos by capturing a ghostly post-show dystopian aftermath. It features a classic ballet performance paired with a dimension-hopping timelapse as the dance twists and morphs around Corella who play in the desolate grand theatre.

Regarding the single Corella vocalist and guitarist Joel Smith says, 'We really loved recording 'Thunder Strike'. It's about chasing the highs in the music world, running headfirst into the storm even when you know it might hit hard. Written in a single day with Kieran from Circa Waves, it captures that relentless drive to chase success and the rush that comes with it. The late nights, the risk, and the thrill - even if it leads to chaos. It's a song about ambition, obsession, and the addictive pull of the industry, with no promises of an easy landing.'

Circa Waves' Kieran Shudall adds, 'After watching the lads live each night when we toured together, I knew we needed to make a massive song. Something boombastic that jumps out the speakers and also opens up a mosh pit. In a few hours we cooked up a monster.'

Continuing about the 'Thunder Strike' video Joel Smith says, 'We've worked with director Giles Edward-N before on a previous video for our single 'Flood' in 2022. Like that we wanted to do something visually special and unique in the way that only he knows how. The vision and love he brought to the video for 'Thunder Strike' really adds that touch we were looking for to truly bring the track to life. It's amazing to work with someone who sees our music in this way.'

'Thunder Strike' is the latest imposing song to be taken from the forthcoming album A Beautiful World To Lose. It follows the likes of previous singles including the searing 'Bitter End', with a lyrical snarl taking aim at the circus of life, while 'Rewire' dove deeper into politics as the blistering rock track tapped into the discontent affecting both sides of the Atlantic. 'Simple Life' meanwhile showcases a lighter side to Corella, with an indie bounce revelling in the everyday joys of life.

Produced by Grammy-winning Jason Perry (The Molotovs, McFly, Don Broco), A Beautiful World To Lose finds the rapidly rising Manchester band performing with a new ferocity and sense of purpose. They have taken their formative indie influences and honed them into something new and razor-sharp.

The album buzzes with energy as Corella's songwriting and musicianship are taken to grand new heights, with themes covering loss, heartbreak and disillusionment, the album tracks a generation's frustration and apathy over the things that are out of their control.

A wealth of support has come for the band across Radio 1, Radio X and BBC Introducing, while they have also achieved over 70 million streams since the release of their debut album, which smashed the Top 5 of the Independent Breakers Chart, and Top 20 of Album Sales, Physical and Vinyl charts.

Corella have ignited a fervent following which has led to numerous capacity headline tours across the UK and Europe, main stage performances at festivals including Reading & Leeds, while also touring with the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Pale Waves, Circa Waves and The Wombats.

To celebrate the release of A Beautiful World To Lose the band have announced a seven date instore / outstore tour of the UK kicking off the same day the album is released on September 18th. Full dates are listed below and tickets are available via corellamusic.com.

INSTORE / OUTSTORE SEPTEMBER 2026 UK TOUR DATES

18th – Manchester, Academy 2

19th – Liverpool, Jacaranda

20th – Leeds, Brudenell

21st – Nottingham, Rough Trade

22nd – Birmingham, HMV Vault

23rd – Kingston, Circuit

24th – Bristol, Rough Trade

A Beautiful World To Lose captures Corella's energy like lightening in a bottle, ready to explode, with 10 tracks carrying the weight of the world's pressures while swaggering with confidence into the depths of the unknown, hands wide open with acceptance to any hurdles along the way.

A BEAUTIFUL WORLD TO LOSE TRACK LISTING

Rewire What's The Use Lost A Friend Simple Life Bitter End All I Want Jump Scare Wolf Thunder Strike Note To Self



Photo Credit: Charles Agall – download here

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