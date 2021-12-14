FKA Twigs Announces Collaboration With The Weeknd

FKA Twigs has announced that she will be releasing her new single, "Tears in the Club" on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. EST. The new track features The Weeknd.

FKA Twigs announced the new single with a tweet, sharing the single's upcoming artwork.

are u ready for capri sun takeover??

us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don't cross us cause we never ever forget ?



this thursday at midnight gmt / 7pm et / 4pm pt i'll be releasing tears in the club ft @theweeknd ?



animation @whois_sim pic.twitter.com/96UxwxVKnr - FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 13, 2021

FKA Twigs recently shared her new single, "Measure of a Man". "Measure of a Man" opens with FKA twigs' cinematic and arresting vocals. FKA twigs then lures us into a hypnotic RnB fuelled beat before handing over to Central Cee who adds his dynamic touch as he floats across the track.

Last year, FKA Twigs performed an unreleased song with Dua Lipa on her Studio 2054 concert livestream.