FELICE COUNTY FAIR Tribute Album to Add New Tracks From Benny G, Michael Marcagi

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The cast of characters continues to grow for FELICE COUNTY FAIR, the upcoming tribute album celebrating acclaimed songwriters Ian and James Felice, as new tracks 'Poor Blind Birds' (Benny G), 'Take This Bread' (Michael Marcagi), and 'Saint Stephen's End' (Willie Watson) are now available.

The songs are the latest glimpse of the anticipated project, debuting Oct. 16 on Free Flight Records/Sun Mountain Records. Ocie Elliott's 'Her Eyes Dart Round' and Dan Reeder's 'Song To Die To' were also recently released as full track list details continue to be revealed.

The brainchild of Brandy Schultz, the wife of The Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz, FELICE COUNTY FAIR features more than two dozen tracks from The Felice Brothers' decades-long discography covered by friends and fans of the band, amounting to a who's-who of 21st century Americana and folk music. It is a fitting homage for a group whose catalog has served as an aspirational touchstone for a generation of artists.

Simultaneously, the definitive documentary film about The Felice Brothers is being directed by Tiller Russell and produced by iconic fashion designer Gabriela Hearst, the artist collective Love and Squalor Quarterly, and Sony Music Nashville. The film is scheduled to premiere concurrently with the album in fall 2026.

The Felice Brothers are confirmed for multiple festival and headline dates throughout Europe in the coming months. Tickets are available now.

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