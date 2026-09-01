FAKER to Release ENJOY YOUR PROBLEMS, First Album in Fifteen Years

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Faker will release ENJOY YOUR PROBLEMS on September 4th, marking the Australian alternative rock act's first album since 2011.

A record about facing inertia, attempting love, risking survival, and coming through it singing, ENJOY YOUR PROBLEMS is Faker frontman Nathan Hudson's comeback after a fifteen-year hiatus. With a vocal cadence mirroring The Cure's Robert Smith, Faker untangles his issues over ten prolific new-wave-tinged tracks. Speaking openly about his experiences as a queer musician diagnosed with AuDHD, Nathan Hudson condenses these feelings into palatable moments designed to move audiences.

About Faker

A defining act of the early 2000s, Faker broke out onto the scene with the addicting hit single 'This Heart Attack', which received accolades including becoming the most broadcast Australian song of 2008 and reaching #5 in triple j's Hottest 100. Having headlined sold-out tours and shared stages with The Black Keys, Iggy Pop, The White Stripes, Arcade Fire and P!nk, Faker's unique breed of post-punk influenced alternative rock comes to a head with September 4th's release of ENJOY YOUR PROBLEMS.

The album's most recent single, 'Nightmare's Coming Back', was released August 7th.

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