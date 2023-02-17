Eyelar Unveils New Single 'Think Like a Man'

Iranian-born, Dutch raised and London based artist Eyelar has unveiled her powerful, patriarchy defying new single 'Think Like A Man'.

The track follows Eyelar's previous single 'Till You Hate Me' and is similarly bold in its dynamic energy whilst retaining an irresistible penchant for pop melodies that continue to define Eyelar's artistry.

Speaking about the track, Eyelar says: 'Think Like a Man is a song that I needed to write for a long time, especially as a female singer/ songwriter in the music industry, but also as an Iranian woman. The song kind of wrote itself when I was in the studio with a female producer and writer, which is quite rare in the music industry. The song is about being tired of oppression, but it wouldn't be an Eyelar song without the cheeky tone to the lyrics'

Influenced by artists including Madonna, Nirvana, Paramore and Hole, Eyelar spent her younger years honing her songwriting skills. She has established herself as the leader of a new wave of alt-pop artists in the UK and has collaborated with some of the most exciting artists in the music scene including Charli XCX, Little Mix, Camila Cabello, David Guetta, Demi Lovato and recently featured on Fred Again's latest album 'Actual Life 3'.

Her success has been further amplified with the hugely successful single 'Dopamine' alongside Grammy Award winning producer Purple Disco Machine, which garnered over 150 million streams and charted in Austria, Belgium, Holland, Poland and Germany where it was also #1 airplay record for four weeks. Eyelar also recently completed a successful run of tour dates supporting L. Devine and UPSAHL.

Eyelar continues to flourish as one of pop's most exciting rising stars for 2023. Her new single 'Think Like A Man' is out now!

Listen to the new single here: