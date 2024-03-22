Ethel Invites Releases Debut EP 'The Burden Of Fever Dreams'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Draped in dreamy soundscapes, Ethel's beguiling debut EP The Burden Of Fever Dreams presents an artist elevated in her musicality, while only at the beginning of her journey. Across four soul-stirring tracks, listeners are immersed in a world of serene beauty and introspection. The focus single ‘WANNAGO?' is an uplifting anthem with an orchestral climax, written about the unwelcomed voices in Ethel's head.

Released via +1 Records The Burden Of Fever Dreams also features the Paris-based songstress' debut single "Pixie Dust", her most recent "Passing Ships", plus new track "Time Apart". The traction created from her previously released singles garnered support from NME, DIY, Clash, La Blogotheque, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, COLORSxSTUDIOS, Paper Magazine, Ones To Watch and Lyrical Lemonade.

Speaking about the release, Ethel says "All the songs from this EP are tainted with the fears and insecurities that invade my daily life and sometimes make me dissociate from reality. This resonated with the experience of fever dreams and how as the body changes its temperature you start reaching other levels of consciousness. ‘WANNAGO?' calls on that feeling, punctuated with whispered, warped ad libs to create a dreamlike soundscape as I wanted to sing about wanting to make the voices in my head disappear. ‘Time Apart' explores a more external kind of tension as it tackles co-dependency issues.”

Hailing from a line of artists in her family, Ethel grew up in Paris surrounded by sounds and culture. Raised on a strong diet of Stevie Wonder, Prince, Marvin Gaye and Big Star soundtracking long car rides with her family, it was when she broke out on her own journey of music discovery that the likes of Lauryn Hill, D'Angelo, Erykah Badu and Solange paved the way and eventually led her to the next generation of artists such as James Blake, Noname, The Internet and Kendrick Lamar that she dubs her ‘breakthrough'.

Back in France, she met Banshee The Great (known for his work with Pop Smoke, Isaiah Rashad, and Lil Uzi Vert.), her executive producer, across the EP and together they took a leap of faith, releasing a track within a week. This bold move paid off as that track, titled “Andromeda,” was featured in HBO's series premiere of "The Idol," starring The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp.

Following her standout performance at Pitchfork Paris Festival last November, Ethel is currently touring France as main support for Eddy De Pretto and will be playing an EP release show in Paris on 15th May at Hasard Ludique. More international live dates will be announced soon, stay tuned for further updates.