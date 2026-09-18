Erin Greider Releases 'We Could've Been Friends' Single

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Erin Greider has released her newest single, 'We Could've Been Friends,' a pop-rock track that captures the moment a relationship reveals itself as never having been real. Wrapped in driving guitars, easy percussion, and the kind of confessional honesty that turns heartbreak into a clean break, 'We Could've Been Friends' is another track off Greider's upcoming sophomore album. 'We Could've Been Friends' is out now on all major streaming platforms.

Erin Greider builds 'We Could've Been Friends' around a simple, devastating comparison, weighing what was lost against what could have stayed intact. Verses trace the small details of intimacy that disappear once someone becomes a stranger, like a favorite song, a movie recommendation, the comfort of knowing someone's mind. The early Liz Phair Exile in Guyville-esque chorus turns wistful and powerful, imagining a world where the ending didn't have to hurt so much. Greider's voice stays composed even as the lyrics cut deep: 'The car would be totaled / but you and me, we'd walk away. / A little shook up but practically unscathed.' The story continues into the hook with devastation and also relief: 'So if you weren't the absolute worst / we could have been friends.'

By the bridge, that composure gives way to clarity, naming the lying and manipulation that made reconciliation impossible. 'This song is about someone doing you so dirty that there is no coming back from it,' Greider explains. 'Not every breakup has to feel like the end of the world. Breakups are only messy if you make them messy.'

Greider teamed up with longtime collaborator Topher Mohr, who produced the track and played guitar, bass, and piano. Stephen Haaker (Loveless) rounds out the rhythm section on drums, with mixing and mastering by Nicolas Essig (Daft Punk, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Lana Del Rey).

Erin Greider's connection to music started young. She began writing songs as a kid alongside her childhood best friend, and by twelve was sharing her songwriting with vocal coach Morgan Karr, who became her first writing partner. Greider recorded her debut original song at 13 and, by 15, connected with producer Topher Mohr, with whom she has worked ever since.

Alongside her music career, Greider carries an equally serious devotion to film, holding a BFA in screenwriting and a BA in economics from Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Studies. Filmmaking remains a passion, and her most recent short film, Death and Life, is currently in festivals in the US and abroad. Her filmmaking background shows up directly in her songwriting, where every album unfolds with a clear beginning, middle, and end.

Her sound, a blend of California surf pop, Sunset Strip rock, early aughts girl power, and Laurel Canyon storytelling, has earned her more than 500,000 streams and coverage from outlets including Wonderland Magazine, Guitar Girl Magazine, and Music Connection Magazine.

Ahead of her sophomore album, Erin Greider continues to bring that narrative-minded approach to songs that turn complicated relationships, personal revelations, and hard-earned perspective into sharp pop-rock storytelling.

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